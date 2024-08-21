Attorney General Mike Hilgers’ Statement in Response to Retirement of Chief Justice Heavican

“I thank Chief Justice Heavican for his lifetime of service to Nebraska and congratulate him on his retirement. The Chief Justice’s record of service to the State is virtually unmatched. He has spent the entirety of his legal career in public service, serving as our State’s U.S. Attorney and the Lancaster County Attorney. As Chief Justice, he has provided exemplary leadership for our judiciary, traveling the State every year to visit courthouses and judicial branch employees.

As Speaker and now Attorney General, I have had a front row seat to his immense impact on our State. His honesty, thoughtfulness, and pursuit of fairness and justice are second to none. We will miss his leadership.”