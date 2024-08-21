Sessions Announces Field Hearing in Hawaii on Federal Response to Maui Wildfires

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “Assessing the Federal Government’s Response to the 2023 Maui Wildfires” to examine the ongoing federal response to the devastating wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii that occurred in August 2023.

“The wildfires in Maui coincided with the Subcommittee’s hearing in Ft. Myers, FL, to review the federal government’s recovery efforts to Hurricane Ian. We just passed the one-year anniversary of the tragedy in Maui. This hearing provides an opportunity to determine whether lessons learned in Florida have been implemented or whether congressional action may be necessary. It is also an opportunity to review additional aspects of the recovery process that the specific circumstances and characteristics of Maui will highlight. I am holding this hearing in close conjunction with my colleagues from the Hawaiian delegation, and together we intend to ensure the people of Hawaii receive the necessary support from federal agencies,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Assessing the Federal Government’s Response to the 2023 Maui Wildfires”

DATE: September 4, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM HST

LOCATION: Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall, 1840 HI-30, Lahaina, HI 96761

WITNESS:

Panel I:

Mr. Bob Fenton, Regional Administrator (Region 9), Federal Emergency Management Agency

Col. Eric Swenson, Commander, St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Mr. Francisco Sánchez, Jr., Associate Administrator, Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience, Small Business Administration

Ms. Cheree Peterson, Deputy Regional Administrator (Region 9), Environmental Protection Agency

Panel II: State/Local Witnesses

Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, Governor’s Office

Mr. Richard Bissen, Mayor, Maui County

Ms. Lauren Nahme, Hawaii Community Foundation, SVP of the Maui Recovery Office

Mr. Sne Patel, LahainaTown Action Committee

Mr. Ke’eaumoku Kapu, President & CEO, Na Aikane O Maui

The hearing will be open for viewing to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/. Please note this hearing is intended for lawmakers to hear from invited witnesses and it is not a public forum.

Media wishing to attend the hearing should RSVP here.