AG Yost’s Suit Leads to Express Scripts Changes

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the move by Cigna Group, parent company of Express Scripts, to give clients a clearer view of how much it pays for prescriptions:

Days after I sued Cigna and others over their anti-competitive practices and lack of transparency, they magically decide to become more transparent. Good – we will see how real it is.

However welcome this move may prove to be, it doesn’t settle our lawsuit, or fix their anti-competitive practices. It’s full steam ahead in court.

Cigna’s announcement comes 2½ weeks after Yost filed a landmark lawsuit against Express Scripts, Cigna Group and five other companies, blaming them for illegally driving up drug prices and ultimately pushing those higher costs onto patients.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-