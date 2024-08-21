Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Tuesday, August 27, 2024 – Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference, Chicago, IL

Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, September 5, 2024 – Bank of America 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference, New York, NY

Steve Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at 11:20 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, September 19, 2024 – D.A. Davidson’s 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, Nashville, TN

Steve Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at a time to be determined. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The fireside chat presentations referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

