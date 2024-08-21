Integra LifeSciences Continues to Make Progress on Its ESG Strategy

The company published its third ESG report, underscoring its values and commitment to restoring lives

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Company (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today issued its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the company’s 2023 ESG performance and ongoing efforts against the ESG strategy and roadmap established three years ago.



“Innovating treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of care is work that matters to our Integra colleagues around the world and is what drives us each and every day,” said Jan De Witte, president and chief executive officer, Integra LifeSciences. “We are pleased with the advances we have made to meet our ESG commitments and ambitions as we play our part to create healthier people, a healthier workplace and a healthier world.”

Integra’s ESG report includes the past year’s highlights in key areas:

Environmental – Recalculated Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and partnered with an external consultant to conduct energy assessments at highest energy usage locations to identify energy reduction opportunities and improve greenhouse gas footprint

Social – Bolstered diversity and inclusion efforts by adding a new employee resource group and furthering our focus on early-in-career talent by providing support and hands-on experience to diverse college students and graduates

Governance – Revised Code of Conduct and continued to strengthen anti-bribery and corruption program through ongoing training curriculums and programs



Integra prepared its ESG report in alignment with external guidelines and measurement frameworks, including the Global Reporting Index and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Index.

Read the full report here.

About Integra

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit investor.integralife.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Chris Ward

(609) 936-2322

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

