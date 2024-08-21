COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk
- Company Name:
- Unilever US
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Jolly Rancher Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Grape Frozen Confection Pop
Company Announcement
Only Popsicle Jolly Rancher products marked for individual sale are impacted
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – August 21, 2024 - Unilever in the United States is recalling approximately 137,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop products (single serve offerings) because the products may contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The only impacted products are Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single-serve products which are marked for individual sale. These products are typically sold through channels such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers throughout the United States. This recall does not apply to the 18-count Popsicle Jolly Rancher multi-pack products that are sold in grocery stores and retailers nationwide.
The following products are subject to recall:
|
Product
|
Lot Codes
|
Size
|
GTN/UCC
|
Consumer Unit UPC
|Popsicle Jolly
Rancher Green Apple
Blue Raspberry Grape
Frozen Confection
Pop
|MAY1725KY4
MAY1825KY4
MAY1925KY4
JAN3026KY4
JAN3126KY4
FEB0126KY4
MAR1226KY4
MAR1326KY4
MAR1426KY4
MAR1526KY4
MAR1626KY4
|2.71 fl oz
|10077567003727
|077567003720
The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between February 1, 2024, and August 15, 2024. The applicable UPC and lot codes can be found on the outside wrapper of the product.
This recall has been initiated as a result of findings which indicate there may be a presence of milk allergens in the product which is not disclosed on the packaging. There have been two reported allergic reactions in connection with the use of this product.
No other Unilever or Popsicle products are affected by this recall. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.PopsicleRecall.com. Consumer services representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, at (888) 926-3554. Reimbursement will be provided with proof of purchase.