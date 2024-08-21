San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association Honors Late Judge with 2024 Judicial Reception

The reception will take place on Aug. 23 at 6:00 p.m, on the deck of the U.S.S. Midway Museum, with over over 300 lawyers, judges, and community leaders present to celebrate the trailblazers who have paved the way for progress within the legal field. With a history spanning 15 years, this year’s event will celebrate Cazares, a founding member of SDLRLA .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.