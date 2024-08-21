iRhythm Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the company will present at the following investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, at 3:20 pm Eastern Time

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, at 3:20 pm Eastern Time Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, at 8:45 am Eastern Time

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, at 2:00 pm Eastern time



Those interested in listening to the presentations may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the events on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Zhadkevich

investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact

Kassandra Perry

irhythm@highwirepr.com

