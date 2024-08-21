URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced net income of $117.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.24 for the three months ended July 31, 2024. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, net income was $179.3 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.89.



Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2024, increased 6.3% to a record $1.35 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 3.1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 2.0%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by low single-digit positive growth in both digital channel sales and retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 7.1% at Free People and 6.7% at Anthropologie and decreased 9.3% at Urban Outfitters. Nuuly segment net sales increased by 62.6% primarily driven by a 55% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15.1% driven by a 17.5% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to department stores and specialty customers, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales.

For the six months ended July 31, 2024, total Company net sales increased 7.0% to a record $2.55 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 4.4%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 3.2%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 11.5% at Free People and 8.4% at Anthropologie and decreased 11.4% at Urban Outfitters. Nuuly segment net sales increased by 57.2% primarily driven by a 50% increase in average active subscribers in the current period versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 9.2% driven by a 11.9% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to department stores and specialty customers, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales.

“We are pleased to report record second quarter sales fueled by strength across all three segments – Retail, Nuuly and Wholesale,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Equally impressive, four of our five brands delivered record operating profits during the second quarter,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales by brand Anthropologie(1) $ 569,100 $ 530,087 $ 1,095,485 $ 1,003,727 Free People(2) 365,129 331,201 683,820 604,936 Urban Outfitters 316,715 346,424 586,973 655,132 Nuuly 90,696 55,793 168,638 107,263 Menus & Venues 10,319 8,690 17,775 14,811 Total Company $ 1,351,959 $ 1,272,195 $ 2,552,691 $ 2,385,869 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,196,456 $ 1,160,089 $ 2,259,141 $ 2,164,190 Nuuly Segment 90,696 55,793 168,638 107,263 Wholesale Segment 64,807 56,313 124,912 114,416 Total Company $ 1,351,959 $ 1,272,195 $ 2,552,691 $ 2,385,869

(1) Anthropologie includes the Anthropologie and Terrain brands.

(2) Free People includes the Free People and FP Movement brands.



For the three months ended July 31, 2024, the gross profit rate increased by 68 basis points compared to the three months ended July 31, 2023. Gross profit dollars increased 8.3% to $493.3 million from $455.6 million in the three months ended July 31, 2023. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups for all segments primarily driven by Company cross-functional initiatives, partially offset by higher Retail segment merchandise markdowns, primarily at the Urban Outfitters brand. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

For the six months ended July 31, 2024, the gross profit rate increased by 67 basis points compared to the six months ended July 31, 2023. Gross profit dollars increased 9.1% to $901.7 million from $826.8 million in the six months ended July 31, 2023. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups for all segments primarily driven by Company cross-functional initiatives, partially offset by higher Retail segment merchandise markdowns, primarily at the Urban Outfitters brand, and a deleverage in logistics expenses. The deleverage in logistics expenses was primarily driven by the increased penetration of Nuuly segment sales to total Company sales, as well as transition and start-up expenses related to the additional Nuuly fulfillment facility that opened during the three months ended April 30, 2024. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

As of July 31, 2024, total inventory increased by $18.2 million, or 3.1%, compared to total inventory as of July 31, 2023. Total Retail segment inventory increased 3.1%, while Retail segment comparable inventory decreased by 1.3%. Wholesale segment inventory increased by 3.5%.

For the three months ended July 31, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $24.7 million, or 7.6%, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2023, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 32 basis points. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $58.6 million, or 9.4%, compared to the six months ended July 31, 2023, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 59 basis points. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to net sales for both periods was primarily related to the Urban Outfitters brand not being able to reduce expenses at the same rate of net sales. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses for both periods was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer traffic growth and increased sales in the Retail and Nuuly segments and increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores comparable sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was 23.0%, compared to 23.2% in the three months ended July 31, 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was 23.2%, compared to 24.5% in the six months ended July 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024 was primarily due to the favorable impact of equity activity in the current year.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was $117.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.24. Net income for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was $179.3 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.89.

On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the six months ended July 31, 2024, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares for approximately $52 million. As of July 31, 2024, 18.0 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the six months ended July 31, 2024, the Company opened a total of 19 new retail locations including: 9 Free People stores (including 7 FP Movement stores), 5 Urban Outfitters stores and 5 Anthropologie stores; and closed 9 retail locations including: 4 Urban Outfitters stores, 3 Anthropologie stores and 2 Free People stores.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 263 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 239 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 205 Free People stores (including 45 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of July 31, 2024. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is a women's apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company's own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

A conference call will be held today to discuss second quarter results and will be webcast at 5:15 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o4zr87uy/.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company's Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company's Free People and FP Movement brands.

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, including geopolitical instability, impacts of the conflict in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises (such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)), labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

(Tables follow) URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,351,959 $ 1,272,195 $ 2,552,691 $ 2,385,869 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 858,674 816,614 1,646,420 1,559,057 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — — 4,601 — Gross profit 493,285 455,581 901,670 826,812 Selling, general and administrative expenses 348,150 323,483 681,911 623,331 Income from operations 145,135 132,098 219,759 203,481 Other income, net 7,429 3,399 13,675 4,418 Income before income taxes 152,564 135,497 233,434 207,899 Income tax expense 35,079 31,405 54,184 50,990 Net income $ 117,485 $ 104,092 $ 179,250 $ 156,909 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.26 $ 1.12 $ 1.93 $ 1.69 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.10 $ 1.89 $ 1.67 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 93,071,401 92,741,888 93,097,694 92,610,499 Diluted 94,684,003 94,228,185 94,842,065 94,026,950 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 63.5 % 64.2 % 64.5 % 65.3 % Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — — 0.2 % — Gross profit 36.5 % 35.8 % 35.3 % 34.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 25.8 % 25.4 % 26.7 % 26.2 % Income from operations 10.7 % 10.4 % 8.6 % 8.5 % Other income, net 0.6 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.2 % Income before income taxes 11.3 % 10.7 % 9.1 % 8.7 % Income tax expense 2.6 % 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Net income 8.7 % 8.2 % 7.0 % 6.6 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) July 31, January 31, July 31, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,129 $ 178,321 $ 224,744 Marketable securities 352,360 286,744 250,832 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,429, $1,465 and $1,481, respectively 78,749 67,008 79,118 Inventory 604,667 550,242 586,514 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 228,966 200,188 224,254 Total current assets 1,473,871 1,282,503 1,365,462 Property and equipment, net 1,314,923 1,286,541 1,222,343 Operating lease right-of-use assets 941,404 920,396 961,458 Marketable securities 209,469 314,152 122,356 Other assets 319,156 307,617 298,317 Total Assets $ 4,258,823 $ 4,111,209 $ 3,969,936 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 299,351 $ 253,342 $ 270,464 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 227,987 226,645 227,669 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 483,080 514,218 459,343 Total current liabilities 1,010,418 994,205 957,476 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 875,174 851,853 882,841 Other non-current liabilities 131,798 152,611 162,228 Total Liabilities 2,017,390 1,998,669 2,002,545 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 92,260,283, 92,787,522, and 92,773,249 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital — 37,943 23,214 Retained earnings 2,279,856 2,113,735 1,982,970 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,432 ) (39,147 ) (38,802 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,241,433 2,112,540 1,967,391 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,258,823 $ 4,111,209 $ 3,969,936





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 179,250 $ 156,909 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,552 47,471 Non-cash lease expense 103,146 101,277 Provision for deferred income taxes 9,208 526 Share-based compensation expense 15,556 15,556 Amortization of tax credit investment 8,760 7,953 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 4,601 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 420 146 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (11,606 ) (8,160 ) Inventory (54,050 ) 3,299 Prepaid expenses and other assets (48,318 ) (48,256 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,858 54,573 Operating lease liabilities (116,563 ) (120,047 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 163,814 211,247 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (98,854 ) (78,517 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (166,428 ) (229,446 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 204,145 149,921 Initial cash payment for tax credit investment — (20,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (61,137 ) (178,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 851 594 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (52,262 ) — Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (14,977 ) (8,184 ) Tax credit investment liability payments (2,713 ) (1,724 ) Net cash used in financing activities (69,101 ) (9,314 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,768 ) (407 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 30,808 23,484 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 178,321 201,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 209,129 $ 224,744





