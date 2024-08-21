Firefighters Union plans meeting with Premier David Eby over member suspension

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local 730 of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will meet with B.C. Premier David Eby following his offer of support for a Victoria firefighter who wrote him a letter expressing concern about safety in the city’s downtown core.



The Victoria Professional Firefighters Association - IAFF Local 730 strongly disagrees with disciplinary actions taken by the employer, the City of Victoria, against firefighter Josh Montgomery who received a one-day suspension without pay.

The union has commenced steps to refute the discipline as outlined in its collective agreement with the city, demanding a full rescission of the discipline along with all lost wages and benefits.

“The safety of the people of Victoria remains the highest priority of the members of the Victoria Firefighters Association. We believe our members have the right to a safe workplace while in the station or while responding to emergencies,” says Local 730 president Jeremy Wilson.

He says Montgomery’s concerns outlined in his letter to Premier Eby are part of a larger issue facing the city, considering the documented increase in violence and aggression toward first responders.

“The members of this Local strive to be leaders in their community both at work and while at home in their own communities,” he says. “When we became firefighters, we accepted a responsibility to be a pillar of safety, meaning that we not only respond when incidents occur, but we will also look out for those around us to avoid potential challenges or harm.”

Wilson emphasises that Victoria Firefighters will continue to work closely with Fire Chief Daniel Atkinson and the administration of the Victoria Fire Department to provide quality service to the people of Victoria, as they have done for 166 years.

For more information www.victoriafirefighters.ca

Contact:

Jeremy Wilson

President, Local 730

presidentlocal730@gmail.com

