Woodward to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Goldman Sachs

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) today announced that Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Noah Poponak of Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To register and join the webcast, visit this link at least 10 minutes before the event start time.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER: Woodward and Goldman Sachs Fireside Chat August 28

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Woodward website at Woodward - Events & Presentations where it will remain accessible for 14 days following the event.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

