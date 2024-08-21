Internet Self-Care Day for neurodivergent brains

When it comes to screen time, most experts agree: less is more. Time in nature, connecting with people we care about, and other screen-free activities are certainly beneficial for our health. But for neurodivergent brains, a more nuanced approach to internet self-care is needed to make space for the complexities that come with living in a world built for neurotypical brains. Sometimes, more screen time may actually be a self-care practice for neurodivergent people.

“Cyberloafing”

In his book "Laziness Does Not Exist," Dr. Devon Price explores the concept of “cyberloafing”, a term that describes playing on your phone while you’re supposed to be at work or doing something productive. While employers may look down on this practice, it may actually be beneficial, especially for neurodivergent brains.

Dr. Price, who is neurodivergent himself and is an advocate for neurodivergent well-being, says “cyberloafing” plays an important role in task-shifting. Many people may turn to their phone after they have completed a difficult or boring task.

For folx with ADHD, this novelty-seeking can give their brains the amount of dopamine they need to move forward. This is especially true because people with ADHD often must expend significant cognitive effort to complete tasks that their interest-based nervous system does not find rewarding.

Self-Regulation

For the neurodivergent brain, the world can be an extremely overstimulating place. From honking cars to busy classrooms, neurodivergent youth and adults are bombarded with challenging sensory experiences at every angle.

Based on their lived experiences as autistic adults and parents, influencers Orion Kelly and Taylor Heaton discussed the benefit that screen time has on their lives and their children’s lives. Both Heaton and Kelly agree that they don’t strictly limit screen time for their neurodivergent children because it is such a helpful tool for emotional self-regulation. (They do, however, limit what their children are watching to ensure the content is appropriate). They also agree that as neurodivergent parents, screen time for their children gives them the time they need as parents to regulate themselves. This helps them to be calmer, more present parents.

Screen time is also useful for self-regulation during autistic burnout. Autistic burnout is when an autistic person experiences extreme exhaustion, loss of functioning, and reduced tolerance to stimuli. This usually happens when an autistic person is pushed past their limits emotionally, cognitively, socially, etc. When this happens, screen time may be the only thing someone has the energy for. Engaging in special interests via Youtube or other online platforms can be especially helpful for recovery. The internet may also allow for alternative modes of communication, which can be helpful if someone is non-verbal during burnout.

How Much is Too Much?

So, screen time can support neurodivergent brains. But how much is too much? Here are some questions you can ask yourself to help guide you in deciding what boundaries you may want to put in place if you feel you need them:

Are the screen time limits I am placing on myself based on society’s expectations, or based on my own needs?

Is my screen time getting in the way of things I want/need to accomplish?

How does screen time make me feel, emotionally and physically?

What need is screen time fulfilling in my life? (Examples: Does it allow me to connect with others in a more accessible way? Does it help me self-regulate after a stressful day?)

If I am using screens more often than usual, what information does this give me about how I am feeling? (Example: If I often turn to screens to destress, and I am using screens more often, maybe I am under more stress than usual.)

Neurodivergent self-care often looks different from neurotypical self-care, and it is no different when it comes to internet usage. Allow yourself to use screens to support you if you need it without shame. Take time to think about if you want to create boundaries around screen time, ensuring these boundaries are based on your needs and not society’s expectations.