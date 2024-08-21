Owl Cyber Defense Launches Distributor Partnership with Carahsoft

New Relationship Augments Delivery of Elite Cybersecurity Solutions to U.S. Government

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in trusted cross domain data transfer for critical networks in Government, defense, and critical infrastructure, today announced the finalization of a distribution partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. (“Carahsoft”), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Owl’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s cybersecurity solutions available to Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare sectors through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.



With access to Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams and numerous contract vehicles, this relationship will dramatically broaden Owl’s reach and capacity to connect its cybersecurity products and services to customers in the U.S. Government (USG), Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DOD).

“This is a game changer for our domestic sales and marketing efforts, especially within the Federal space,” commented Glenn Braverman, SVP Global Markets. “Since Owl’s inception, we’ve been closely aligned with the cybersecurity and domain networking requirements of the U.S. Government, including defense, intelligence, and energy. Carahsoft’s ability to quickly facilitate vehicles to support the cybersecurity needs of critical programs and missions will ultimately help to accelerate Owl’s efforts to support the warfighter and U.S. national security.”

The partnership will provide U.S. and Canadian Public Sector customers with numerous potential benefits. As one of few cybersecurity vendors capable of developing and delivering the network security and data transfer solutions required by USG classified networks, Owl provides a powerful, trusted technology to Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio. As a top-ranked Government contract holder with hundreds of contract vehicles, Carahsoft’s network of vendors, resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers will help to streamline the acquisition of Owl products and services through the complex networks of USG procurement processes and requirements.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Owl to expand the deployment of its top-quality cybersecurity solutions,” said Troy Meraw, Program Executive for Cross Domain Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners recognize the necessity of simplifying the intricacies of USG procurement processes to enable Government agencies to acquire tools to safeguard themselves against cyber threats. We look forward to taking on this task to improve the Public Sector’s security posture.”

Owl’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s OMNIA Partners #R191902 and The Quilt MSA05012019-F. For more information on Owl’s cross-domain and data diode solutions and security services, or about their availability through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 214-4790 or OwlCyber@carahsoft.com; or visit owlcyberdefense.com or www.carahsoft.com/owl-cyber-defense-solutions.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense has spent the last 25 years securing the world’s most sensitive networks with advanced, proven cross domain solutions, data diodes, and security services. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl is trusted by clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure to secure the network edge and enable controlled data transfers. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at owlcyberdefense.com/.

Contact

Daniel Crum

(203) 894-9342

dcrum@owlcyberdefense.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

