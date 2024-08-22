SJC Resilient Website Launches to Increase Access to Behavioral Health Resources in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Behavioral Health Consortium announces a new resource hub to support youth challenges such as depression, anxiety, bullying, and more.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supported by Investing in Kids ( INK! ) in partnership with the St. Johns County Behavioral Health Consortium, SJC Resilient is an online resource created to empower the St. Johns County community and increase awareness of and access to local mental and behavioral health resources. This new website provides educational materials, informative videos, counseling resources, and emergency contact information for youth and adults seeking support.With input from more than 30 local nonprofit agencies, the platform offers information on topics that include: anxiety and depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse, bullying, and grief and loss support. SJCresilient.com will be a constantly evolving resource hub with new content added as it becomes available."The timing of the release of SJCresilient.com couldn’t have been better,” said Cathy Newman, INK! Executive Director. “As we embark on the 2024-2025 school year, we are excited to have a new resource that empowers our students, families, and educators with essential tools and strategies to navigate life's challenges.”At its core, SJC Resilient recognizes that supporting resiliency in our community is an investment in the future of St. Johns County. Here’s how:1. Breaking Stigma: By openly addressing mental and behavioral health issues, we break down the stigma associated with seeking help. When individuals feel comfortable discussing their struggles, they are more likely to seek timely assistance.2. Building Resilience: Equipping our community with knowledge and strategies empowers people to navigate life’s challenges. Resilient individuals contribute positively to their families, schools, and neighborhoods, creating a ripple effect of strength and support.3. Preventing Crisis: Early intervention is key. By providing accessible resources, we aim to prevent crises from escalating. A well-supported population means fewer emergency situations and a healthier community overall.4. Fostering Connection: SJC Resilient encourages connections—between peers, families, and professionals. When people feel connected, they are less likely to experience isolation and more likely to thrive.Newman expressed enthusiasm about the SJC Resilient launch. “SJCResilient.com consolidates essential resources and empowers our community to seek help when needed.”“As a trusted partner of the Florida Department of Education, we are committed to working with our school district and local partners to infuse resiliency resources in our schools and community through locally driven initiatives and programming to help address rising concerns around youth mental health and well-being,” she said.SJCResilient.com includes a wealth of information, including a toolkit provided by Resiliency Florida that empowers students to persevere and overcome life’s inevitable challenges. The toolkit outlines eleven resiliency characteristics to help youth and families cope with obstacles they may be facing. So, whether you’re a young person seeking support or an adult seeking guidance, there are resources at your disposal through the SJC Resilient website that are there to help both our youth and the community cope with the struggles they are experiencing.About Investing in Kids (INK!)The St. Johns County Education Foundation, Inc., which operates as Investing in Kids (INK!), promotes success for all St. Johns County public school students and teachers by providing innovative programs, teacher support, and classroom resources to benefit more than 52,000 students and approximately 3,200 teachers. INK! is a 501(c)3 education foundation recognized as the direct support organization to the St. Johns County School District. INK!’s programs include Take Stock in Children, Five Learning Years (FLY), PIVOT, Cash for Classrooms, Tools 4 Schools, and Teacher of the Year. For more information visit www.ink-stjohns.org Other initiatives supported by INK! include SJC Resilient, My Ascension, local screenings of an inspiring documentary on suicide awareness, and Sources of Strength (SOS) — a youth mental health promotion and suicide prevention program that is a collaboration with the St. Johns County School District.

