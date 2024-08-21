Giraffe360 Showcases Next Generation of Real Estate Visual Production at Inman Connect Las Vegas 2024

Giraffe360 CEO and Co-Founder Mikus Opelts leads session on revolutionizing property marketing

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO and Co-Founder Mikus Opelts of Giraffe360, a leading real estate proptech company, recently spoke at Inman Connect Las Vegas 2024 from July 30 - August 1. Joining Delian Asparouhov, Partner at Giraffe360 holding company Founders Fund and Giraffe360 board member, in the session titled "How AI and Robotics are Revolutionizing Real Estate Marketing,"Opelts discussed the integration of AI and robotics into real estate visuals, emphasizing Giraffe360's role in simplifying property marketing for real estate professionals while maintaining efficiency and privacy. In the session, Opelts spoke on the connection between technological innovation in space factories of Asparouhov’s Varta Space, and proptech like Giraffe360’s unique offering.“In space exploration, specialization takes it to the extreme, and it draws many comparisons with real estate. The goal is that every aspect of the physical solution is optimized to its essence of purpose, and as they reach for completeness, the frontier of possibilities expands, and AI is key for this.”“As engineers harness AI to become 10x better, this creates technology and experiences that allows agents and brokers to become 10x better. By leveling up the limitations and producing a complete workflow automation that maintains consistent image quality and measurement accuracy at a high speed and low cost, the access is leveled out.”During the event, Giraffe360 showcased its advanced prop-tech solutions, including live demonstrations of its Go Cam."This event has been an invaluable opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and showcase how our technology is transforming the real estate market," says Opelts. "We're thrilled with the positive reception Giraffe360 received at Inman Connect Las Vegas."The Go Cam creates virtual tours, floor plans, HDR photos, and video content, with a single room scan taken in one minute. Its advanced features, like AI-enhanced color correction and automated creation of floor plans and virtual tours, enable real estate professionals to market properties quickly and effectively without needing technical experience or third parties.Giraffe360's technology addresses critical issues in property marketing, reducing time on the market, improving listing engagement, and providing customers with true ownership of their assets. Real estate professionals and their clients benefit from high-quality visuals and virtual tours that attract buyers and tenants, streamlining the marketing process. With fully downloadable assets and unlimited hosting, customers retain ownership of their data as standard, highlighting Giraffe360’s focus on valuing privacy."We’re looking forward to seeing the impact of our technology as we continue to grow our user base and revolutionize property marketing," adds Opelts.Giraffe360 remains committed to providing innovative tools for enhanced property viewing and marketing efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.giraffe360.com/ About Giraffe360Giraffe360 is a leading prop-tech company serving the real estate industry by streamlining the creation of high-quality listing content, including virtual tours, floor plans, photos, automated property descriptions, and video walkthroughs.The company also provides 3D point cloud data for architecture and construction markets. Giraffe360 aims to enhance online property viewing by equipping real estate agents with technology that captures properties effortlessly and presents them vividly and accurately.Utilizing robotics and machine learning, Giraffe360 automates the capture, generation, and editing process, allowing partners to personalize their assets easily through an intuitive online dashboard. The focus is continuous innovation to save clients time, effort, and money in marketing properties. For more information, visit https://www.giraffe360.com/

