CBH Homes and Camp Rainbow Gold Celebrate Completion of Six Life-Changing Cabins at Hidden Paradise

Boise, Idaho, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's leading home builder, and Camp Rainbow Gold, a non-profit organization, are excited to announce the successful completion of six ADA-compliant cabins at Hidden Paradise, Idaho's first medical camp.

Project Gold, CBH’s initiative to build these cabins, took every bit of 160 volunteers, 60 trade partner companies, over 100 crews on site, 60 sponsor partners and over 720 cans of Redbull consumed to finish the six cabins. It was an extraordinary display of community as the team overcame hurdles, storms, and delays to complete the project.

“My heart is full. We hammered, nailed and fought our way through 3 days of building 6 cabins for Camp Rainbow Gold,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “We worked day and night. Overcame all obstacles. Made new friends. Banned together and saw just how much this amazing community can team up to make the impossible happen.”

Camp Rainbow Gold now has 72 more beds to host more kids and members at medical camps. The cabins, equipped with accessible bathrooms, and other essential features, will provide a safe and welcoming haven for campers of all abilities.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of support from CBH Homes, the trades and countless volunteers and donors," said Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold. "These six cabins will allow us to welcome even more children and families to Hidden Paradise, ensuring that we don’t have to turn kids away."

Relive the Journey:

To catch a glimpse of the incredible transformation that took place at Hidden Paradise, visit cbhhomes.com/project-gold or follow the journey on CBH Homes' social media channels; Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

About Camp Rainbow Gold:

Camp Rainbow Gold is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emotionally empowering experiences for Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Serving 400 Idaho children and their families battling pediatric cancer through year-round programs and a medically supervised summer camp. Camp Rainbow Gold offers a safe and supportive environment for children to connect, heal, and thrive.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.