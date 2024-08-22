The International Trade Administration Joins NVBDC's MVO Task Force to Empower Veteran Entrepreneurs

Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Brian Beams, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commerce Service VetsGoGlobal – Air Force Veteran Tony Sargis, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commerce Service VetsGoGlobal – Coast Guard Veteran

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that the International Trade Administration (ITA) has joined its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. ITA’s program, VetsGoGlobal, aims to expand global business opportunities for veteran-owned enterprises.VetsGoGlobal was created with a clear vision: to support veterans in their entrepreneurial journeys, enabling them to contribute positively to the global economy. "VetsGoGlobal is driven by a deep commitment to empowering fellow veterans, celebrating their economic contributions, and enhancing their opportunities for success in the global marketplace," said Tony Sargis, Senior International Trade Specialist and Coast Guard Veteran. His colleague, Brian Beams, Senior International Trade Specialist and Air Force Veteran, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of veteran-led initiatives in fostering economic growth.The VetsGoGlobal program offers U.S. Veteran-owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-owned, and military spouse-owned businesses essential resources for navigating the complexities of exporting and international trade. Through export counseling, international business matchmaking, market intelligence, and commercial diplomacy, VetsGoGlobal ensures that veteran entrepreneurs have the tools and knowledge needed to thrive globally.A standout success story from VetsGoGlobal’s program is that of IR Tools, a family and veteran-owned company based in Crofton, Maryland. IR Tools manufactures infrared identification products used in military, law enforcement, and other sectors. Through the ExporTech program and VetsGoGlobal’s matchmaking resources, IR Tools successfully expanded into over 20 countries, providing critical safety products to global customers.“We’re thrilled to welcome VetsGoGlobal to the NVBDC MVO Task Force ,” said Kathryn Poynton, Director of the NVBDC MVO Task Force. “Their expertise in international trade and dedication to veteran success align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will open new doors for veteran entrepreneurs in the global marketplace.”As a member of the NVBDC MVO Task Force, VetsGoGlobal will contribute its extensive knowledge and resources to enhance the landscape for veteran-owned businesses. This partnership will provide veterans with unparalleled access to global opportunities, reinforcing the Task Force’s commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.For more information about VetsGoGlobal and its services, please visit trade.gov/vetsgoglobal.To contact the VetsGoGlobal for any question you have, please visit trade.gov/commercial-service-offices-usAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information about NVBDC can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org

