AquaLab and Exceptional Water Systems Forge Partnership to Advance Chemical-Free Pools in Phoenix and Scottsdale

NORTH SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaLab is pleased to announce a newly formed partnership with Exceptional Water Systems (EXWS), marking AquaLab's growth as an approved dealer for the region. This collaboration is set to integrate cutting-edge, eco-conscious technologies into the water systems market, with a particular emphasis on implementing nanobubble innovation to enhance water safety and purity in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas.

As a provider of environmentally friendly water system solutions for residential and commercial customers, AquaLab offers various services designed to elevate water standards. These include maintenance of swimming pools, utilization of ultrafine bubble technology, and ozone disinfection methods. Exceptional Water Systems contributes to this mission with a suite of energy-efficient and advanced pool safety products, such as Aqua Fuzion, AquaGen, and the pHure Feed system.

"Partnering with Exceptional Water Systems opens up new opportunities for us," said Brendan Mullins, CEO of AquaLab.

"As an authorized dealer, we can now expand our range of chlorine-free pool solutions to new communities, helping more people access safer and cleaner water."

Through this strategic alliance, AquaLab is expanding its offerings to include Exceptional Water Systems' (EXWS) innovative non-chemical technologies, meeting the needs of customers in Phoenix and Scottsdale who seek alternatives to conventional chlorine-based solutions. The move towards chemical-free pools caters to a growing demand for water environments that are healthier for both individuals and businesses.

The trend towards adopting chemical-free pools in Phoenix, AZ area is on the rise due to their gentle nature on the body and reduced upkeep. These pools, which are also more environmentally friendly, employ alternatives such as saltwater configurations, UV purification, and mineral-based systems, each providing unique advantages over traditional chlorine-based pools. One of EXWS's specialties, nanobubble technology, is recognized for its ability to elevate water clarity and purity by circulating oxygen particles in the water, thereby enhancing both oxidation and disinfecting actions.

The partnership with Exceptional Water Systems equips AquaLab with a portfolio of non-chemical water treatment solutions, answering the call of Phoenix and Scottsdale residents for alternatives to traditional chlorine-based pool systems. The shift to chemical-free water treatments is part of a broader initiative to create healthier aquatic environments for individuals and the community at large.

In the Phoenix area, the adoption of chemical-free pools is becoming increasingly prevalent for their skin and eye sensitivity, as well as their lower maintenance requirements. These eco-friendlier systems, which include saltwater, UV, and mineral-based options, are gaining favor for their distinct benefits over classical methods. Exceptional Water Systems is at the forefront with its nanobubble technology, which is touted for enhancing water quality through the infusion of oxygen molecules, thereby improving oxidation and the disinfection process.

"We are excited to join forces with AquaLab," said an Exceptional Water Systems representative. "Our combined expertise and focus on innovative, eco-friendly water systems will provide substantial benefits to our current and future customers. Our goal is to make clean, chemical-free water accessible to more people."

This collaboration extends beyond the introduction of advanced technologies into the marketplace; it also encompasses a commitment to public education on the positive impacts of chemical-free water systems. AquaLab supports customers through a multitude of educational materials that include insightful blog posts, informative white papers, comprehensive installation guides, frequently asked questions (FAQs), and detailed maintenance manuals.

AquaLab demonstrates its dedication to the promotion of cleaner water solutions with its selection of products. One such product, Aqua Fuzion, employs unique technology that not only elevates water quality but also integrates smoothly with current water systems. AquaGen is designed to deliver superior water treatment options that are suitable for a variety of environments, from residential to commercial.

Furthermore, the pHure Feed system offered by AquaLab is engineered to regulate pH levels, ensuring the maintenance of secure and optimal water quality conditions. By becoming an authorized distributor of Exceptional Water Systems, AquaLab has taken a significant step towards making eco-friendly and chemical-free swimming pool options more accessible to the Phoenix, AZ community. This expansion is poised to benefit even more customers by providing them with access to the pioneering solutions that both AquaLab and Exceptional Water Systems are known for.

These developments hold particular significance for those in search of healthier and more sustainable water systems. As AquaLab grows, it maintains a steadfast commitment to its core mission of delivering eco-friendly and superior-quality water solutions. The new partnership with Exceptional Water Systems is set to lead to notable advancements in terms of pool safety and water quality.

Customers of AquaLab can now take advantage of top-tier, chlorine-free water systems, with the assurance that they are equipped with the latest technology from a company that prioritizes environmental responsibility. Given the rising interest in chemical-free pools in Phoenix, AZ, this collaborative effort represents a critical stride forward. AquaLab's status as an authorized dealer of Exceptional Water Systems broadens the reach of advanced, eco-conscious water systems to an expanding customer base.

This alliance bolsters the market presence of both companies, offering enhanced water quality to those seeking to transition to more eco-friendly and safer water treatment alternatives. With offerings ranging from chemical-free pool systems in Phoenix, AZ, to the forefront nanobubble technology, AquaLab is paving the way. For those interested in chemical-free pools in Phoenix, this partnership signifies a move towards achieving safer and purer water experiences.

AquaLab is enthusiastic about leading the charge alongside Exceptional Water Systems, transforming the vision of healthier, chemical-free pools into a tangible reality for the Phoenix, AZ community.

Brendan Mullins
AquaLab
+1 888-484-2782
email us here

AquaLab and Exceptional Water Systems Forge Partnership to Advance Chemical-Free Pools in Phoenix and Scottsdale

