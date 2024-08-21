FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

AUGUSTA — The challenge to the petitions filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to nominate slates of candidates for the office of presidential elector has been withdrawn by the challenger.

The challenge from James Stretch of Topsham had been received by the Secretary of State on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows accordingly dismissed the matter, and the hearing schedule for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. is cancelled.

Here are copies of the withdrawal letter and order dismissing challenge.

