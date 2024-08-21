REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR THE 2024 CALIFORNIA ECONOMIC SUMMIT IN SACRAMENTO

Industry, community, and private & public sector leaders come together at this 13th annual event to share innovative ideas and develop solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable California economy

Sacramento, CA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is open for the 2024 California Economic Summit , which will take place in Sacramento, CA on October 8-10.

This year’s Summit, produced by California Forward (CA FWD) in partnership with members of its California Stewardship Network , will continue to be the premier statewide event where businesses, government, regions, and communities come together to focus on economic solutions that balance growth, environmental stewardship, and broadly shared prosperity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, honorary Summit co-chair, said at the 2022 Summit, “Change is difficult, but we’re in the change business and California has long been in the future business. The future happens here first. We’re America’s coming attraction. The world looks to us for leadership [and] entrepreneurial energy.”

Still recovering from COVID, and looking ahead to an era of rapid change, California is at a crossroads. This year’s Summit focuses on building a sustainable and inclusive California during a time of global economic and climate transition. With high-energy plenaries and interactive breakouts, Summit sessions tackle issues that touch every region of the state, including:

Leveraging once-in-a-generation infrastructure investments as the backbone to our economic transition, including transportation, energy grid, water, broadband, and more

Fostering a future of work that utilizes tools to achieve community and worker benefits, new models for employee ownership, and other innovations for industrial growth

Moving beyond an emergency and building long-term resilience on housing, municipal finance, and emerging bioeconomies that build resilience and community prosperity

View the full agenda here .

In addition to the dynamic agenda, we are thrilled that the Latino Community Foundation is hosting the Summit’s welcome reception on October 9.

“Latinos contribute $682 billion to California’s GDP and lead the state and nation in small business creation,” says Latino Community Foundation CEO, Julián Castro. “The Latino Community Foundation is proud to support California Forward by joining forces on our signature El Poder Latino event at this year’s California Economic Summit to showcase the economic power of our community.”

As always, the Summit will focus on a distinct region of California, providing an opportunity to showcase the unique regional challenges and innovations across our vibrant and diverse state. This year’s Summit takes place in the Sacramento region, with regional tours focusing on Manufacturing & Workforce, AgTech/Farm to Fork, and more.

Regional co-hosts of this year’s Summit are Chet Hewitt, President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and Evan Schmidt, CEO of Valley Vision.

A regional reception on October 8 at the California Mobility Center will highlight innovation and sustainability in Sacramento’s thriving innovation hub. Attendees will engage with cutting-edge technology through interactive demos and an exclusive ZEV TOUR Clean Fleet Experience, where they can Ride or Drive the latest zero emission commercial vehicles firsthand. Thought-provoking speakers will discuss the future of tech and the economy, while the Future of Food Recipe Challenge will showcase innovative dishes from emerging startups and chefs in food sustainability.

Early bird registration is available until August 31. For more information and to register, visit http://cafwd.org/2024summit . Complimentary registration is available for credentialed press.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network , an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit .

