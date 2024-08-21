Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Maciej Stanislaw Jan Pijewski as Senior Business Development Manager for Asia and Europe

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the appointment of Maciej Stanislaw Jan Pijewski as the Senior Business Development Manager for Asia and Europe. With a distinguished career that spans finance, real estate, and health technology, Maciej brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to this pivotal role.Maciej’s strong educational background includes a foundation in global economics and strategic management from the University of Warsaw, further enhanced by a joint degree in Computer Science Engineering and Computer Science Systems Management from the University of Information Technology and Management and Columbia University. This diverse academic experience has equipped him with a deep understanding of both the financial and technological landscapes, making him a versatile leader in business development, corporate finance, technology, and entrepreneurship.Maciej began his career at Bastion Consulting Group in Warsaw, where he co-founded the company and led key initiatives in business consulting, corporate finance, and development. His entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to establish MDA-Models, a firm specializing in conceptual design and land development visualization. Here, he positioned himself as a leader in integrating business strategy with innovative design.At Walt Disney Imagineering, Maciej made significant contributions to the conceptual design, project management, and construction of renowned attractions such as Grizzly Gulch and Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland. His work on these projects highlighted his ability to combine creative vision with strategic execution.Driven by a passion for fitness and wellness, Maciej transitioned into the health technology sector, where he served as an Advisor and Business Development Manager at Prenetics. During his tenure, he played a key role in developing cutting-edge health solutions like CircleDNA and HealthPod, helping Prenetics achieve unicorn status in 2021. His contributions have had a profound impact on improving fitness outcomes and overall well-being for individuals globally.In his new role, Maciej Pijewski will leverage his expertise to drive strategic growth for Balfour Capital Group, ensuring the firm remains at the forefront of innovation in the financial industry.Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group, commented, "Mack brings knowledge, experience, and true dedication. As the firm continues its global expansion, he will develop a multi-faceted team that will further strengthen our position in the market."

