Hippos Cannabis CEO Appointed to New Missouri Business Group to Foster Industry Collaboration

CEO Nicholas Rinella to Share Key Insights With Industry Peers and Regulators as Member of Missouri Cannabis Regulation Collaborative



CHESTERFIELD, MO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippos Cannabis (“Hippos” or “The Company”), Missouri’s premier, modern cannabis company renowned for its meticulously curated selection of products and competitive pricing at retail locations throughout the state, announced today that CEO Nicholas Rinella has been selected to join the Missouri Cannabis Regulation Collaborative (“MCRC”). The MCRC aims to bring licensees and regulators from across the state together to discuss the cannabis industry’s most critical issues and emerging opportunities.

Rinella was selected among dozens of applicants to join the 30-member collaborative. Participants were selected by staff from the Division of Cannabis Regulation and the Department of Health and Senior Services. They considered factors such as region, license type, business structure, individuals' backgrounds and industry expertise, among other criteria.

“I am honored to join my peers and influential leaders as a member of the Missouri Cannabis Regulation Collaborative,” said Nicholas Rinella, CEO of Hippos Cannabis. “This initiative by the state to foster communication between regulators and industry is a great step forward. I’m excited to work hand in hand with the state in this collaborative effort, contributing to the ongoing evolution of our industry. I look forward to addressing key issues with fellow members and advancing the cannabis sector in Missouri.”

Rinella joined Hippos in 2019, soon after its founding. He served on Missouri’s Amendment 3 Drafting Committee and the MoCannTrade Cultivation Subcommittee, and was instrumental in the adaptation of the low six percent tax model in Missouri. During his tenure in Missouri, Rinella and his team have secured licenses, developed brands, and implemented efficient dispensary designs.

Rinella also brings unique distribution and regulation expertise from his experience as a fifth-generation beverage distributor. Prior to joining Hippos, he spent nearly a decade as the Vice President of Rinella Company, Inc., an independent beverage distributor with notable suppliers.

Rinella added, "Participating in this exciting initiative not only allows us to contribute to shaping the future of the industry, but underscores Hippos Cannabis's commitment to leadership and innovation. Engaging with this collaborative group enhances our ability to drive meaningful change and demonstrates our dedication to advancing the sector and maximizing value for all stakeholders."

About Hippos, LLC

Hippos, LLC is committed to promoting the powerful benefits of cannabis and related products while also prioritizing sustainability to support current and future generations. Hippos, LLC operates dispensaries in Chesterfield, Columbia and Springfield under the name "Hippos Marijuana Dispensary;” a cultivation and manufacturing facility under the name "OG Yields;" and has developed brands such as "Sundro,” "Atta", "Bad Pony" and “Hugs” that are available throughout Missouri for purchase. Hippos is home to the award-winning Brett Hull #16 cannabis strain, and continues to be on the forefront of innovations in concentrate formulations and related technologies. Founded in 2019, Hippos is a recognized champion of patient and adult use access and education initiatives in the state. Stay up-to-date with Hippos at hipposcannabis.com as well as on Instagram, at @hipposcannabis, @attacannabis, @sundrocannabis, @badponycannabis, and @ogyields.

