DigiKey Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, was named to the sixth-annual prestigious list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2024 by Forbes.



DigiKey was one of a select group of Minnesota-based companies with over 500 U.S. employees to be recognized. You can view the complete list of Minnesota’s best employers on the Forbes website.

The list is derived from an independent survey of over 160,000 U.S. employees spanning all industry sectors. The survey evaluated all aspects of the employee experience, including working conditions, salary, growth potential and diversity. Among the thousands of eligible companies, only a select few earned recognition in each state.

“Earning a spot on Forbes’ list of best employers is a significant achievement for us,” said Shane Zutz, vice president, human resources and finance for DigiKey. “It speaks volumes about our commitment to creating a workplace at DigiKey where all individual contributions are celebrated. Our team’s passion, creativity and commitment are what make us stand out, and this recognition is a celebration of their efforts.”

DigiKey has always believed its team members are the greatest reason for its continued success and exceptional service. Employees benefit from one of the most competitive benefits packages in the state, along with an array of on-site amenities and comprehensive educational and professional development programs. In addition, DigiKey fosters a sense of community through employee recognition, company-wide events and its DigiKey Cares program, which donates time and resources to support local charitable organizations and causes.

