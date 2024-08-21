Explore the World Through Art and Music: Rhode Island's 46th Annual Heritage Festival on September 21st at the WaterFire Arts Center
The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission is thrilled to announce Rhode Island's 46th Annual Heritage Festival, happening on Saturday, September 21st, from noon to 5 PM at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
Embark on a cultural journey like no other—right here in Rhode Island! Join us for a vibrant celebration of our state's rich and diverse heritage. The WaterFire Arts Center will come alive with culture, music, and dance from every corner of the globe. We are honored to have Governor Dan McKee kick off the festivities with a welcoming address, followed by a Land Acknowledgment provided by Silvermoon Mars LaRose. Our dynamic emcees Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey will keep the excitement going all day long.
This extraordinary event brings together the many cultures of Rhode Island, showcasing an incredible array of talent. Experience captivating cultural exhibits, stunning visual art, and mesmerizing musical performances from heritage groups across the state. Savor delicious traditional foods and drinks from local favorites like Cultro PVD, Eat Village Greek, Angkor Boba Tea House, and The Luxe Lemon food trucks. The children's area will be buzzing with free face painting, arts, and crafts to delight our youngest attendees.
The festivities kick off at 11:50 AM with a spectacular parade of international flags from over 30 countries, officially starting the festival at noon.
Prepare to be amazed by a lineup of cultural performances that will transport you around the world. Enjoy singing, dancing, and storytelling from various heritage backgrounds, with a full schedule of performances and presentations, including:
12:00 PM
RIHPHC Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy
Governor Dan McKee
Silvermoon Mars LaRose
Ahlyha Nicole Bright – Singing the National Anthem
Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana
PADAM – Kuchipudi, Indian classical Dance Group
Lydia Perez and Yoruba 2 – Puerta Rican Drum Group
SGTV Alpenblumen Bavarian Folkdance Group
1:00 PM
Nazeli Armenian Dance Group – Dance Group
Rhode Island Black Storytellers
Dance BFF - Bollywood Fusion Dance Group
Azama Dance Group - Middle Eastern Dance
French American School of Rhode Island – Singing Group
2:00 PM
The Colombian American Cultural Society – Dance
RI Swedish Heritage Association – Swedish Folk Songs
Quisqueya In Action Folklore Dance - Dominican Dance
Rhode Island Tamil Sangam – Dance Group
Medalit Scott - Peruvian Dance Performer
3:00 PM
Aftab Dance Group - Iranian Dance Group
Arte Latino of New England - Storytelling
Kelley School of Irish Dance – Dance Group
Morenada Boliviana San Bartolomé - Dance Group
Seoyon Kim - Korean Harp Musician
4:00 PM
Napua O' Polynesia – Kahiko (Ancient) and Modern Hula Dance Group
Rhythm Nation Dance Company – Filipino Dance Group
Ecuador Sumag Llacta – Dance and Musical Performance
India Association of Rhode Island – Dance Group
Falun Dafa Association of New England - Meditation Instruction
Explore interactive heritage displays, shop for unique arts and crafts, and immerse yourself in hands-on activities hosted by:
Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island
Armenian Community of Rhode Island
Arte Latino of New England
Books Are Wings
Cape Verdean Museum
Center for Southeast Asians
Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
Ecuador Cultural Alliance
Falun Dafa Association of New England
Greater Providence YMCA
India Association of Rhode Island
India Museum & Heritage Society
International House of Rhode Island
Iranian American Cultural Society of Rhode Island
Korean American Association of Rhode Island
Lady Elfreda H. Thorpe and Williametta Thorpe
Medalit Scott representing Peru
Puerto Rican Institute for the Arts and Advocacy, Inc
Peace Flag Project
Providence Children's Museum
Retablos Palomino Jiménez
RI Black Heritage Society
RI Day of Portugal
RI Office of Attorney General
Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency
RI Swedish Heritage Association
RI Tamil Sangam
Roger Williams Park Zoo
St Andrew's Society of RI
Tomaquag Museum
Turkish American Cultural Society of Rhode Island
United Way 211 RV
This festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Our sponsors include United Way of RI, Amica Insurance, Coastal1 Credit Union, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Women and Infants/ Urogynecology, Navigant Credit Union, and Tri-County Community Action Agency.
