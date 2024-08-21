Correctional Services to launches Telematics Intelsat System for Women Inmates, 22 Aug

Correctional Services to Launch the Telematics Intelsat System for Women Inmates

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), with support from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Stellenbosch University (SU), will launch the Telematics Intelsat System (TIS) on 22 August 2024 at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility.

This launch coincides with the Women's Month, marking ongoing efforts to sustain and encourage women’s participation in educational programmes. Female offenders at the Johannesburg and Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facilities will be the first to benefit from this innovative, interactive, and technologically-driven system.

The TIS will enable them to access subject content designed to improve their academic performance. Additionally, it will equip inmates and their educators with alternative learning and teaching methods.

The system, a generous donation from the DBE and SU, will also include capacity-building sessions for educators and learners.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 22 August 2024

Venue: Johannesburg Correctional Facility

Time: 10:00

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo – 079 523 5794

Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za