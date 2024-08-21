Exceed $260 Million Surgical Clamps Market by 2030, Driven by Steady 2.9% CAGR [ 204 Pages ]

Surgical Clamps Market size, share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical clamps market is on a steady growth trajectory, with its value projected to increase from $194.15 million in 2020 to $260.85 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for surgical procedures and the development of advanced surgical instruments.

𝐁𝐲 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

 B. Braun Melsungen AG

 Becton Dickinson and Company

 Integra Life-Sciences

 Mercian Surgical

 Microline Surgical

 Silex Medical

 Sklar Surgical Corporation

 Teleflex Incorporated

 Thermo-fisher Scientific

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13381

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Surgical clamps are vital tools in various medical procedures, performing functions such as gripping, occluding, and retracting tissues or blood vessels. The market encompasses a variety of clamps, including hemostat clamps, aortic vascular clamps, bulldog forceps, and needle holders. Hemostatic clamps, resembling scissors, are particularly crucial for controlling bleeding during surgeries by grasping blood vessels.

Several factors are fueling the growth of the surgical clamps market:

1. Increase in Surgical Procedures: The rise in cosmetic, laparoscopic, and cardiac surgeries has created a heightened demand for surgical clamps. For instance, cosmetic surgery saw 15.6 million procedures in 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

2. Aging Population: The global increase in the elderly population has led to a surge in surgeries for age-related conditions, further driving market growth. This demographic is particularly susceptible to conditions like osteoporosis, necessitating surgical interventions.

3. Advancements in Medical Devices: Continuous innovation by key industry players has led to the development of more efficient and specialized surgical clamps, enhancing the market's expansion.

4. Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, is increasing the number of surgical interventions, thus boosting the demand for surgical clamps.

Market Segmentation Insights

The surgical clamps market is segmented by type, usage, material, end user, and region:

• Type: Hemostat clamps are the most dominant segment, owing to their critical role in surgeries, especially in vascular procedures. Needle holders are also expected to see significant growth due to the increasing number of surgeries.

• Usage: The disposable segment leads the market, driven by the growing number of surgeries requiring sterile, single-use instruments. Reusable clamps, however, are gaining traction due to their cost-effectiveness in long-term use.

• Material: Stainless steel clamps dominate due to their durability and reliability in surgeries. However, titanium clamps are expected to grow rapidly, particularly in vascular surgeries, due to their lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties.

• End User: Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) hold the largest market share, benefiting from the increased preference for outpatient procedures. Hospitals are also significant end users, especially for complex surgeries requiring advanced equipment.

Regional Analysis

• North America: This region is the largest market for surgical clamps, supported by a high volume of surgeries, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading industry players.

• Asia-Pacific: Expected to experience the fastest growth, Asia-Pacific's market is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing elderly population.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13381



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.