Aptean Expands Enterprise Asset Management (“EAM”) Global Footprint Through Acquisition of SSG Insight

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean , Inc., a global front-runner of AI-driven ERP solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SSG Insight (“SSG”), a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management solutions headquartered in Wakefield, UK.



The acquisition of SSG immediately increases Aptean’s EAM geographic footprint. SSG also bolsters the capabilities of Aptean’s cloud-based Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) offerings, which are purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, logistics providers, healthcare facilities, light rail operators and other asset intensive industries.

Founded in 1983, SSG provides Agility, a mission-critical suite of EAM solutions designed to manage complex challenges across global sites with a smart ecosystem of connected data. SSG delivers a scalable and integrated suite of CMMS and EAM solutions which give total control over asset lifecycle management, workflow automation, condition monitoring, contract / vendor management, and advanced analytics.

The talented team at SSG possesses deep industry expertise across Aptean’s core focus areas including food manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, light rail, retail distribution, and healthcare facilities, among others.

“SSG has a proven track record with over 40 years of experience delivering mission-critical enterprise asset management solutions across the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and North America,” said Duane George, President of EMEA and APAC at Aptean. “SSG’s Agility product suite delivers robust software solutions specifically designed to manage complex enterprise asset management challenges and is backed by a team of seasoned industry experts. We are thrilled to welcome the SSG team and customers to Aptean.”

“We are delighted to join a global organization like Aptean, where together we can continue to develop and deliver innovative enterprise asset management solutions to the market. The combination of our businesses offer an exciting opportunity for SSG’s future growth given our shared commitment to the long term success of our products and customers. Additionally, being part of Aptean presents our customers and our team with exciting opportunities for growth and development and we can’t wait to get started,” said Mike Edwards, CEO of SSG.

About SSG Insight

SSG is a leading provider of software solutions designed to manage and optimize enterprise asset management. With over 40 years of experience, SSG is uniquely equipped to solve the most complex requirements facing manufacturers, distributors, and other asset intensive organizations. To learn more visit: www.ssginsight.com

The shareholders of SSG Insight were advised by BDO’s deal advisory team in the North.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With rapid deployment, Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com. Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

