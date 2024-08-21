Herr’s Announces the 2024 ‘Flavored by Philly’ Chip Winner

Beloved Philly Small Business Wins $10,000, While the Winning Nominator Receives $5,000!

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an exciting journey of taste testing and passionate voting in the Herr's #FlavoredbyPhilly contest, the much-anticipated verdict is in! Earlier this summer, Pennsylvania's beloved snack maker, Herr Foods Inc. unveiled its third Flavored by Philly collection – a unique selection of chips crafted exclusively for the City of Brotherly Love. With the power to choose in the hands of the people of Philadelphia, the city has spoken, and it’s time to celebrate this victory!

Romano’s Stromboli: Special Hot Chips, has claimed the prestigious title in this year’s "Flavored by Philly" contest—a creation that perfectly embodies Philadelphia's rich culinary heritage. In a tough competition, Romano’s stood out as the winner, capturing the hearts and taste buds of Philadelphians and snack enthusiasts beyond the city.

The three flavor finalists, submitted by fans, were announced in June and included Talluto’s Cheese Ravioli and Marinara (Philadelphia, PA), and Mom Mom’s Kitchen Potato Pierogi (Philadelphia, PA). Philadelphians rallied behind their local small businesses, leading to a nearly 50% year-over-year increase in votes, with 26,360 snack lovers participating to choose their favorite Philadelphia flavor. The "Flavored by Philly" contest highlighted the essence of Philadelphia’s vibrant food culture, showcasing participants' creativity and passion for local flavors.

Herr's, renowned for its innovative approach to snack experiences, has partnered with Romano’s Stromboli to elevate the iconic Philadelphia delicacy, Special Hot Stromboli, into an exceptional chip sensation. This collaboration has taken this beloved dish to new heights, reflecting Herr's commitment to redefining the snacking experience. Imagine this: each bite of their Special Hot Stromboli-flavored chip bursts with flavors, blending savory cheese with the perfect amount of heat and spice. It’s a taste journey that brings you right to the heart of Philadelphia’s food culture.

Romano’s Stromboli, a Philadelphia staple since 1950, was founded by Nazzereno Romano. The original Stromboli was crafted right here in Philadelphia and is still made using the same time-honored methods today. Now under the third generation of family ownership with Peter Romano at the helm, Romano’s continues to serve up Strombolis that are rich in history and flavor. The Special Hot Stromboli's savory, cheesy, and mildly spicy profile combined with Herr's hearty potato chips creates the ultimate snacking experience in every chip!

"This year's 'Flavored by Philly' contest has been an extraordinary journey, and we are excited to announce Romano’s Stromboli: Special Hot Chips as the winner of our third annual Flavored by Philly Contest," said Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr's.

"Their creative interpretation of a beloved Philadelphia classic truly captures the essence of the 'Flavored by Philly' contest. At Herr's, we are dedicated to celebrating local businesses and the unique flavors that make Philadelphia a culinary destination and partnering with Romano’s Stromboli to bring their cherished dish to snack enthusiasts has been a thrill. Although only one flavor can win, we congratulate Talluto’s and Mom Mom’s Kitchen for their exceptional entries and partnership in this competitive event. Their remarkable flavors and contributions have greatly enriched the contest, showcasing their outstanding culinary skills and enhancing the overall excitement of the competition."

Peter Romano, owner of Romano’s Stromboli, expressed his excitement over their winning Special Hot Stromboli entry. "Special Hot Stromboli is a cherished family recipe that's been beloved in our community for generations," Peter shared. "As long-time fans of Herr's, we’re thrilled and grateful for this opportunity. Thanks to Herr's and John Lishok for the nomination, which allowed us to share our family recipe with a broader audience. This recognition is truly humbling, and we’re excited to continue sharing our flavors with snack enthusiasts everywhere."

As the winning flavor finalist, Romano’s Stromboli wins $10,000, and John Lishok, who submitted the nomination, will also receive $5,000. The two small businesses in the runners-up position will also receive $2,500 each, while their devoted nominators will be awarded $1,000.

Join Herr's in celebrating Romano’s Stromboli's incredible achievement of winning this year’s Flavored by Philly Contest. The Herr's Flavored by Philly contest will return next year, so stay tuned for more exciting flavors and opportunities to celebrate Philadelphia’s culinary creativity!

For more information about Herr’s and their variety of flavors visit herrs.com. Follow Herr's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to receive announcements on all the exciting new flavors and more.

###

A link to the campaign imagery can be found here.

About Herr’s

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. herrs.com

Attachment

Nicole Fenner Herr Foods Inc. 9176078905 nfenner@quenchagency.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.