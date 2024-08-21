Tendo Announces Partnership with Shriners Children’s Healthcare System Increasing Access to Affordable Pediatric Care

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo, the nation’s leading healthcare services platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent and transactable healthcare, announces today its partnership with Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is one of the largest pediatric sub-specialty healthcare systems in the world, providing excellent care for children with orthopedic conditions and sports-related injuries, burns, spine conditions and spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the family’s ability to pay or insurance status. Since its founding in 1922, Shriners Children's has provided hope and healing to more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries.



This collaboration brings together six of Shriners Children’s renowned locations by adding pediatric orthopedic surgery services to Tendo’s MDsave marketplace. Tendo is excited to collaborate with a pediatric healthcare system, expanding access to quality medical care for children.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Tendo,” said James E. “Ed” Stolze, CEO of Shriners Children’s. “Our mission and vision are to change and improve lives by providing access to high-quality medical care for more kids in more places. Tendo will help us to do just that.”

"Expanding our scope of healthcare services is crucial to ensure that patients have access to a complete range of healthcare options, provided at transparent prices," stated Charlie Byrge, Senior Vice President of Revenue, Tendoe. "This partnership with Shriners Children’s will give employers and consumers increased access to high-quality pediatric care, transforming the healthcare landscape for the better."

Shriners Children’s joins Tendo’s MDsave Marketplace, a shoppable platform of more than 5,000 providers and 2,000 distinct procedures across 30 specialties nationwide, making it easier for both consumers and employers to find high-quality care for themselves, their employees, and their families.

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional patient experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo’s solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape and insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com and www.mdsave.com .

About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

