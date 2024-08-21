Adventure Tourism Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031 | AAT Kings Tours Limited, Discovery Nomads

The adventure tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of traveler, age group, sales channel, and region.

These factors might lead to the failure of adventure tourism, thereby hampering the growth of the market.On the basis of age group, the 30 to 41 years segment was the dominant market in 2022.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure tourism is a form of travel that includes activities like hiking, biking, camping, and other outdoor activities in natural or remote locations. These activities often involve risk and challenge the physical and mental capabilities of the travelers. These activities provide adrenaline, excitement, and a connection with nature.

The adventure tourism market size was valued at $324.90 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1947.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2032.

On the basis of type of traveler, the couple segment was the highest contributor to the adventure tourism market in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2032. The family segment is expected to witness modest growth throughout the forecast period. On the basis of age group, the 30 to 41 years segment was the dominant segment in 2022. The growth in this segment may be attributed to the fact that people in this age group are financially stable and also have the energy and health to go on different adventures/activities.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2032-

By region, the Europe region held the major share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global adventure tourism market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Europe being a developed nation has a very evolved travel and tourism infrastructure. In addition, the climate in the region remains quite pleasant, which further attracts travelers to this region. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.7% by 2032. This is due to the economic growth, increase in competition, ease of travel restrictions, and aggressive promotion strategies adopted by the regional tourism organizations contribute toward the growth of the adventure tourism market.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Hard

Soft

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲

Land Based Activity

Water Based Activity

Air Based Activity

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

Below 30 Years

30 to 41 Years

42 to 49 Years

50 Years and Above

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

Travel Agents

Direct

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Rest Of Middle East, Africa, Latin America)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of type, the soft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of activity, the land-based activity segment dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of type of traveler, the couple segment was the largest and the fastest-growing market segment in 2022.

On the basis of age group, the 30 to 41 years segment was the dominant market in 2022.

On the basis of sales channel, direct was the most prominent segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, Europe dominated the market in 2022.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adventure tourism market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing adventure tourism market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the adventure tourism market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global adventure tourism market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Austin Adventures, Inc.

Butterfield And Robinson Inc.

Discovery Nomads LLC

G Adventures Inc.

Geographic Expeditions Inc.

Intrepid Group Pty Limited

Mountain Travel Sobek

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

ROW Adventures

TUI AG

