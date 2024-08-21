Maxiforce Sponsors Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the University of Northwestern Ohio

Maxiforce sponsors a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

LIMA, OH, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxiforce, a prominent leader in the aftermarket diesel engine parts industry, proudly sponsored the ribbon-cutting ceremony this month at the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH). The event celebrated the inauguration of the new Maxiforce Diesel Engine Parts-branded training space within the Tractors building on campus, marking a significant milestone in educational and industry partnership.

The new facility is designed to enhance the learning experience for students enrolled in the Diesel Technology and Agricultural Equipment Technology programs, providing state-of-the-art resources and tools essential for hands-on training.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted the university's achievements and its continuous commitment to providing top-tier educational facilities and opportunities. "We are thrilled to support the University of Ohio in this new chapter," said a representative at Maxiforce. "This partnership reflects our dedication to fostering educational excellence and community engagement."

This sponsorship is part of Maxiforce’s broader commitment to supporting educational institutions and community projects nationwide, reinforcing its role as a community leader and an innovator within the industry.

Maxiforce invites community members, students, faculty, and the press to continue celebrating this momentous occasion and to explore further details on Maxiforce and its initiatives by visiting https://maxiforce.com/.

About Maxiforce:

Maxiforce is a respected aftermarket manufacturer and distributor of diesel engine parts, dedicated to quality, customer service, and supporting the growth and education of future industry professionals. The company is devoted to manufacturing and distributing diesel engine parts for the following brands:

-John Deere®

-Perkins®

-Caterpillar

-Yanmar®

-Cummins®

-Kubota®

-Mitsubishi®

-Shibaura®

-Komatsu®

-IH/Navistar®

Reach out to Maxiforce directly for more information about our products.

