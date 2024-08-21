Tabnine Expands Platform Partnerships to Provide Unparalleled Flexibility and Control in Deploying AI Software Development Tools

Partnerships underscore Tabnine’s commitment to being the “the AI code assistant that you control,” while future-proofing AI Investments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the originators of the AI code assistant category, today announced a new platform partnership with Broadcom Inc., an integration with IBM, as well as continuing extensions of existing partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The new and expanded platform partnerships enable businesses to easily work with their preferred infrastructure vendor when deploying Tabnine’s AI-powered software development tools. Companies can choose to run Tabnine’s AI coding assistant on-premises, on virtual private cloud, or on Tabnine’s secure SaaS platform. The partnerships and integrations also enhance Tabnine's ability to seamlessly integrate privately hosted models using a customer’s preferred cloud platform, helping developers maintain control over the tools they use even as the technology landscape — particularly in AI — rapidly evolves.

“In the race to deploy AI, many companies face analysis paralysis as they evaluate the best platform, model, and AI applications. Tabnine is the easy button; providing businesses with a leading and fast-evolving AI code assistant, deployed anywhere and anyhow they want it, and without the lock-in of a specific model or single vendor’s ecosystem,” said Peter Guagenti, Tabnine President. “Flexibility is critical to future-proofing AI investments, and it will always be a fundamental part of how Tabnine serves our customers.”

By integrating with IBM's enterprise cloud platform, Tabnine provides developers with their full suite of AI software development agents; from code generation to autonomous creation of tests and documentation, to code fixes and refactoring.

“In the era of AI, enterprises need a secure and compliant backbone to drive innovation. With built-in security and compliance controls, IBM’s enterprise cloud platform is providing the foundation enterprises need to leverage AI. Additionally, as Tabnine and IBM continue to work together to enable clients to deploy Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud and enable developers to securely build with agility, we are delivering the flexibility and security necessary to drive strong adoption within highly regulated industries,” said Prakash Pattni, Managing Director - Digital Transformation, IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

VMware Private AI customers get unique access to Tabnine in private, on-premise environments.

“Organizations are choosing to use AI code-assist tools on-premises due to a variety of concerns such as privacy, control, and compliance. With VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA, customers are able to run their choice of AI software and models while intelligently sharing AI capacity for a lower TCO. Our partnership with Tabnine will empower developers to leverage Tabnine's personalized AI tools to build and deploy applications faster and more efficiently without having to sacrifice privacy or control," said Chris Wolf, Global Head of AI and Advanced Services, Broadcom.

Complete Control and Flexibility of Deployments

Tabnine offers engineering teams complete control and flexibility of deployment for their AI software development tools across a breadth of infrastructure providers. In addition to the new partnerships, Tabnine partners with:

DigitalOcean. DO has long been the place where developers build with their favorite technologies. They know that DO has done the work to make it easy for them to start and scale. “Like Tabnine, we share the same philosophy of meeting developers' needs for today and tomorrow. This includes not only forging a strategic partnership but also making it easier for developers to subscribe and access Tabnine innovation directly through the DO Marketplace .” – Rodrigo Orzari, Director of Partnerships, DigitalOcean



Developers can create high-quality, scalable applications on Google Cloud while leveraging Tabnine's AI-powered assistance. “Tabnine's integration with Google Cloud provides developers with AI-powered tools that accelerate code generation and automate common software development tasks – all while operating within their existing development environments. Google Cloud customers value choice, and they can utilize our AI-optimized infrastructure to easily scale Tabnine workloads throughout their organizations.” – Stephen Orban, VP of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace, Google Cloud Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Tabnine’s AI-powered software development tools enable developers to build scalable applications on OCI’s high-performance, AI-optimized infrastructure. “Developers demand flexibility, and Tabnine helps developers build their applications quickly and efficiently, by automating routine tasks in the software development process. They can deploy and manage their applications at scale with OCI Kubernetes Engine (OKE), integrate with OCI Generative AI Service, and leverage AI capabilities in Oracle Database, HeatWave MySQL, and much more.” – Aanand Krishnan, VP, Product Management, OCI



Private. Personalized. Protected.

With Tabnine, accessing the most innovative generative AI tools need not require giving up control of your code and data to a third-party. Whether deploying Tabnine’s AI code assistant on-premises, on your choice of virtual private cloud, or on Tabnine’s secure SaaS platform, Tabnine’s focus on delivering privacy and license compliance ensures that customers’ sensitive data remains protected and their intellectual property rights are always respected.

