Fiber Optic Connectors Market Set to Grow at CAGR of 9.1% Crossing USD 11.44 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optic connectors market size was valued at $4.87 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The medical segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to acceptance of fiber optic connectors by healthcare, and pharmaceutical equipment companies for higher performance and better management of network.

A fiber optic connector joins optical fibers, and enables quicker connection and disconnection than splicing. The connectors mechanically couple and align the cores of fibers so light can pass. Better connectors lose very little light due to reflection or misalignment of the fibers. In all, about 100 different types of fiber optic connectors have been introduced to the market. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the fiber optic connectors market includes increasing demand for high bandwidth, greater safety concerns and wider applications of fiber optics connector is boosting the growth of the global fiber optic connectors. In addition, increased application of FTTH (Fiber to the Home) and increased adoption of mobile devices positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, high investment cost, growing adoption of wireless broadband and other technologies and new infrastructure requirements hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increased investments by governments, diverse applications, and emerging economies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the fiber optic connectors industry during the forecast period.

Region wise, the fiber optic connectors market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2020, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to acceptance of fiber optics by the BFSI, aerospace, and defense industries, to provide high security while transmitting data. In addition, significant growth in investments across the telecommunication and information technology sector is observed as a measure to enhance market offerings and improve the network infrastructure of the region.

The key players profiled in the fiber optic connectors market analysis are 3M, Amphenol Corporation, Aptiv, Broadcom, Extron, Molex, OCC, Siemens AG, Shenzhen ADTEK Technology Co., Ltd., and T.E. Connectivity. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the fiber optic connectors industry.

