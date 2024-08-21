Bitget Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Transparency and Security

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification. This well-recognized certification, awarded by the International Standard Organization (ISO), shows Bitget's efforts in maintaining the highest standards of information security.



ISO 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard that provides a robust framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It is also the latest version of the ISO 27001 standard, which includes updates to address the evolving landscape of information security. It provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, ensuring it remains secure. The certification proves Bitget's dedication to protecting customer data, intellectual property, employee information, and other sensitive assets.

This certification brings numerous benefits to Bitget's clients and partners, including enhanced trust and confidence, as they can rely on the rigorous security standards we uphold. It also provides Bitget with a competitive advantage in the marketplace, showcasing our proactive approach to managing and securing information. Additionally, achieving ISO 27001:2022 helps us meet various regulatory and legal requirements, reducing the risk of breaches and associated penalties. Furthermore, the certification process has led to improved internal processes, enhancing our overall operational efficiency and effectiveness.

"Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is a sign of high security standards we maintain in the Bitget ecosystem," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "This certification reflects our commitment to information security and risk management, ensuring that we adhere to the highest international standards. We have full confidence and trust in our security."

As part of our commitment to security, Bitget also maintains an elaborate Proof-of-Reserves system, ensuring transparency and trust. Our reserves are verified regularly to maintain a reserve ratio of at least 1:1 for user assets, which users can independently verify using our open-source verification tool, MerkleValidator, available on GitHub. In addition, Bitget has established a $300+ million Protection Fund, the second largest in the industry, to provide an extra layer of security for user assets. Our comprehensive Transparency Report further details our ongoing efforts and internal numbers to maintain the security best practices and operational integrity.

