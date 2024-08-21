How One Bank Generated $2.5M in Deposits in One Week with Finotta’s Personified Platform: Insights from a New Webinar

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finotta , a provider of embedded fintech for digital banking, recently hosted a webinar on the transformative potential of personalized banking experiences and the role of technology in driving significant growth and customer engagement.This engaging discussion included Parker Graham, Founder and CEO of Finotta; Layna Dupuis, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at First United Bank & Trust and one of American Banker’s 2024 Most Powerful Women in Banking; and Rich Landry, Principal Solutions Consultant at Q2. During the webinar, these industry leaders shared insights on how personalized digital banking solutions can help financial institutions deepen relationships with their customers, ultimately driving growth and enhancing user experiences.Dupuis provided a compelling case study of First United Bank & Trust’s impressive growth trajectory, having expanded from $1.6 billion in assets in 2008 to over $16 billion today. She emphasizes the importance of innovation and personalization in achieving their goal of reaching $30 billion in assets by 2030.Graham highlighted the role of Finotta’s Personified Platform in this success story, noting how it seamlessly integrates with Q2’s environment to deliver a fully personalized experience that is branded to each financial institution, rather than to Finotta. Finotta is at the forefront of personalized digital banking, providing financial institutions with the tools they need to offer tailored experiences that resonate with their customers. The company’s flagship platform, Personified, leverages data and advanced analytics to deliver deeply personalized interactions that drive loyalty, satisfaction and growth.To watch the full webinar, visit our site About FinottaBuilt by bankers, Finotta’s Personified platform is designed to assist in key financial goals like starting an emergency fund, paying off debt, or wealth building, providing timely, impactful suggestions and strategies to make your financial institution top of wallet and top of mind. For more information, visit www.finotta.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Transforming Financial Institutions

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.