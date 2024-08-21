MerchantE Expands OvationCXM Partnership by Adopting its Customer Experience Management (CXM) Solution

Georgia-based digital commerce platform goes live on the OvationCXM customer experience management platform, driving a more modern merchant experience

TIBURON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announced that MerchantE, a leading end-to-end digital commerce platform, expanded its partnership and is live on the OvationCXM CXMEngine® platform.



MerchantE is known for its dedication to its merchants, which inspired its search for a set of advanced CXM tools and technologies to deliver superior, efficient customer experience solutions. It has leveraged OvationCXM's comprehensive remote support services for its servicing journeys to provide expanded merchant support, and it saw an opportunity to elevate its CX further by adding CXM platform capabilities. OvationCXM’s software and existing support services now allow MerchantE to offer level 2 customer support, robust journey management to streamline cases and resolve issues, and self-service knowledge resources.



“At MerchantE, our ultimate goal is to provide a seamless payment processing solution and best-in-class experience for our merchants,“ said Stephanie Weinsziehr, Senior Vice President, Operations at MerchantE. “Our partnership with OvationCXM has already significantly improved our ability to deliver on this mandate within our customer support operations. Expanding our relationship to include their CXM platform was the next-best step to offer more tailored merchant experiences, solidifying our ongoing commitment to evolving as a customer-driven payment processing organization.”

Alfred ‘Chip’ Kahn IV, founder and Chief Executive Officer at OvationCXM, added, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with MerchantE, an organization that shares our vision of delivering modern and efficient customer experiences. We are proud to support them as they continue to innovate and enhance their customer journeys, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

To learn more about OvationCXM and Merchant E, visit www.ovationcxm.com and www.merchante.com .

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM is the leading AI-infused CXM platform that helps companies achieve higher revenue and lower support costs by orchestrating customer journeys, partner ecosystems and AI to operate more efficiently and effectively. Connect experience and operational customer data to enable shared visibility and collaboration across your ecosystem and improve service governance. Unlock AI-enriched insights using your rich trove of unique customer data for real-time CX impact and eliminate data and visibility silos that block great CX. To learn more, visit www.ovationcxm.com .

About MerchantE

MerchantE is an end-to-end payment processor providing a proprietary financial technology platform that drives digital commerce and supports the money management needs of growing businesses. Its customers gain a competitive advantage with their services to revolutionize the way they bring money in, move money out, and make money decisions. Processing more than $15 billion in financial transactions annually, MerchantE helps their partners by offering tools and revenue streams to integrate, self-brand, refer, or resell their products and services. MerchantE has 150+ employees and is located in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, please visit MerchantE.com .

Media Contacts

Sherri Schwartz

OvationCXM

Head of Marketing

sherri.schwartz@ovationcxm.com

(757) 650-9854

Justin Yale

Director of Marketing

MerchantE Solutions, Inc.

jyale@merchante.com

(770) 298-7214

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.