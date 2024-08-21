Apica Introduces Fleet Data Management for Managing Telemetry Agents

New approach to managing large groups of data collection agents or telemetry fleets

STOCKHOLM and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica, a leader in telemetry, data management, and active observability, announced the launch of Fleet Data Management , a new solution designed to upgrade traditional telemetry from a static system to a dynamic, adaptable framework. This framework is not just a one-size-fits-all, but it's tailored to meet the specific operational requirements of modern businesses, ensuring compatibility and reassurance.



Fleet Data Management integrates with other services and tools within the Apica Ascent platform and third-party solutions. This integration ensures organizations have a holistic understanding of their technology environment and can leverage telemetry data for various use cases, such as active observability, user experience monitoring, security, and compliance. An essential part of the Apica Ascent platform, this telemetry offering enables comprehensive observability, helping organizations monitor, analyze, and optimize their applications and infrastructure effectively.

Blog post : Why Fleet Data Management ?

Addressing the Challenges of Traditional Telemetry

Static data collection methods are increasingly inefficient in today's fast-paced digital environment. These outdated systems struggle to respond to rapid changes, leading to delays and missed opportunities for optimization. Collecting data indiscriminately incurs high costs, wasting resources on gathering and storing irrelevant information. Traditional telemetry systems also often suffer from rigid configurations, leading to errors and reduced performance, and vendor lock-in can limit options, stifling innovation and adaptability. In addition, today, many enterprise organizations are struggling to deal with a heterogeneous fleet of data collectors, configuration drift and inconsistencies, static data collection methods that result in a lot of “noise” and cumbersome integration into observability solutions.

Transforming Telemetry: Key Features of Fleet Data Management

Apica’s Fleet Data Management tackles these challenges head-on. It supports various agents, including OpenTelemetry Collector, Fluent-bit, OpenTelemetry Kubernetes Collector, and Telegraf, to avoid vendor lock-in and fully support OpenTelemetry standards. This diversity ensures smooth integration across various agent types through a BYOA (Bring Your Own Agent) strategy. Additionally, Fleet Data Management offers a centralized hybrid management system, consolidating the management of both on-premises and cloud-based telemetry agents, streamlining the setup, updating, and maintenance for enhanced security and efficiency.

Fleet Data Management transforms traditional telemetry by automating agent configurations, customizing data collection strategies, and scaling efforts based on real-time environmental factors. This dynamic scalability ensures optimal resource use, increasing data collection during peak usage times and scaling back during quieter periods to save on costs. Centralized control over agent configurations and software versions makes rolling out updates, patches, or new features easy, ensuring all agents operate efficiently without manual intervention.

Fleet Data Management's consumer-grade intuitive interface simplifies managing agent configurations, reducing errors and accelerating data collection. This user-friendly interface ensures that IT teams can quickly adjust settings without extensive training or the risk of misconfiguration, leading to more reliable performance. Apica’s approach supports a broad spectrum of open-source agents, adapting swiftly to changing needs without requiring deep technical knowledge.

In addition, Fleet Data Management solves first-mile challenges often experienced in the initial stages of data collection and ingestion, including the following:

Data volume: The sheer volume of data generated by modern applications and infrastructure can overwhelm systems, leading to data loss or delays.

The sheer volume of data generated by modern applications and infrastructure can overwhelm systems, leading to data loss or delays. Data variety: Telemetry data comes in diverse formats (Logs, metrics, traces), requiring flexible ingestion and processing capabilities.

Telemetry data comes in diverse formats (Logs, metrics, traces), requiring flexible ingestion and processing capabilities. Data velocity: Real-time or near-real-time processing is often required, demanding high-performance ingestion systems.

Real-time or near-real-time processing is often required, demanding high-performance ingestion systems. Data quality: Data accuracy, completeness, and consistency are crucial for reliable analysis.

Data accuracy, completeness, and consistency are crucial for reliable analysis. Data security: Protecting sensitive data during collection and transmission is paramount.

Protecting sensitive data during collection and transmission is paramount. Infrastructure complexity: Managing data sources, agents, and collectors across distributed environments can be challenging.

Managing data sources, agents, and collectors across distributed environments can be challenging. Cost optimization: Balancing data volume, storage, and processing costs is essential.



For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit Apica’s website or contact sales@apica.io .

What Everyone Says About Fleet Data Management: Executive/Analyst/Customer Quotes

“A telemetry pipeline is foundational for any modern observability architecture. Fleet management solves the first mile problem that is a barrier to accelerated rollout of telemetry pipeline implementations. We are solving this with our integrated Fleet Data Management solution,” said Ranjan Parthasarathy, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Apica.

“In today's complex digital ecosystems, the ability to collect, analyze, and act upon telemetry data in real-time is essential for maintaining optimal system performance and ensuring a seamless user experience,” said Mathias Thomsen, CEO, Apica. “Our new Fleet Data Management solution enhances the efficiency and flexibility of data collection and integrates seamlessly with our observability platform. This empowers organizations to achieve unprecedented visibility and control over their IT environments, driving innovation and operational excellence.”

About Apica

Apica keeps enterprises operating by providing full-stack visibility. The Ascent platform delivers advanced telemetry, data management, and active observability, enabling organizations to detect and resolve modern data challenges. Today, business operations depend on understanding the health of multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to keep business-critical applications and systems active, accessible, and affordable to ensure optimal user experiences. Apica Ascent significantly reduces, prevents, and resolves outages and minimizes revenue loss. For more information, visit www.apica.io .

Media Contact:

Ben Jolley

Benjamin.Jolley@apica.io

(801) 592-0806

