Growing Traction for Lightweight Pre-Insulated Pipes to Reduce Energy Loss- Top Insights Delivered by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Pre-insulated Pipe Market Size is to Reach USD 11.2 billion by 2034, With a 5.7% CAGR Growth. Regulatory support and rising applications in various industries, including district heating, drive robust growth in the pre-insulated pipes market.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the global pre-insulated pipe market was valued at USD 6.1 billion. Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period, with an increase from USD 6.4 billion in 2024 to USD 11.2 billion by 2034. A year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 6.3% is anticipated in 2024.



The market's robust growth is driven by regulatory support for energy efficiency and the expanding application of pre-insulated pipes across various industries. These pipes are increasingly being utilized in district heating and cooling systems, oil and gas transportation, and industrial processes where temperature consistency is crucial.

The global shift towards sustainable energy solutions has accelerated the adoption of district heating and cooling systems, where pre-insulated pipes play a critical role. Government incentives promoting energy-efficient technologies, including district heating, are further propelling market growth. Additionally, the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure presents significant opportunities for manufacturers in this sector.

Mentioned below are some of the factors stimulating the industry growth:

• Rising initiatives and strict regulations to lower carbon footprint and build energy-efficient structures

• Heightened investment in the Research and Development activities to develop superior quality pre-insulated pipes

• Rising demand for high-quality products from the end-use industries in the developing nations

• Surging technological innovations in terms of digitalization, connectivity, and IoT integration in the pre-insulated pipe market

The pre-insulated pipes market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth is projected to continue in the near future due to the increasing use of pre-insulated pipes across multiple end-use industries. The growth is projected to remain steady owing to the increase in annual demand for modern district energy systems.

Pre-insulated pipes are ideal for application in application areas where heat loss reduction is essential to end-use applications. Pre-insulated pipes are used across diverse applications including district heating & cooling, oil & gas, chemicals, and other end-use sectors. Pre-insulated pipes are multi-layered, comprising three layers, namely carrier pipes, insulation layers, and outer casing/jacket.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Market Growth Outlook : The pre-insulated pipes sector is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% through 2034, indicating strong future growth potential.

: The pre-insulated pipes sector is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of through 2034, indicating strong future growth potential. Historical Market Performance : From 2019 to 2023, the market witnessed a CAGR of 3.1% , showcasing steady growth during this period.

: From 2019 to 2023, the market witnessed a CAGR of , showcasing steady growth during this period. Future Market Size : By 2034, the pre-insulated pipe market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 11.2 billion , reflecting significant expansion in the sector.

: By 2034, the pre-insulated pipe market is anticipated to reach a valuation of , reflecting significant expansion in the sector. Projected Market Size for 2024 : The market is expected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2024, marking a considerable increase from its previous years.

: The market is expected to reach by 2024, marking a considerable increase from its previous years. Leading Manufacturers: Key players in the pre-insulated pipe industry include Georg Fischer AG, Uponor Corporation, and Watts Water Technologies, who are recognized as leading manufacturers in this sector.











What is the Commercial Potential of Pre-Insulated Pipes?

Pre-insulated pipes are primarily used in district heating and cooling applications. Pre-insulated pipes are used in industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and others.

Manufacturers are offering pre-insulated piping systems to meet the needs of end-use industry-specific applications. A wide range of leakage and corrosion-resistant product variants offers improved potential in targeted applications.

Competitive prices, better end-user satisfaction, and the use of advanced materials for the containment of the pre-insulated pipes have emerged from investments in Research and Development activities. Manufacturers are also focused on improving facilities to minimize the risk of leakages and damage to the environment.

Establishing sales and service facilities in emerging economies, coupled with establishing contracts with online sales channels has paved the way for the expansion of distribution channels.

Which Material Accounts for the Highest Demand in Pre-insulated Pipe Production?

The demand for pre-insulated pipe raw materials used in the production of pre-insulated pipes varies as per the end-use industry. For instance, the oil & gas sector generates major demand for metals & alloy-based pipes. Metal pre-insulated pipes are expected to hold a major share of the global pre-insulated pipes market. Demand for metal pre-insulated pipes is expected to rise strongly in the forecast period. Metal pre-insulated pipes, like pre-insulated copper pipes, are used to protect the piping from external environmental threats, offering increased safety precautions and advanced corrosion mitigation techniques. These unique properties are gaining considerable momentum with leading pre-insulated pipe market players constantly innovating pre-insulated pipe design, and developing and launching new products.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the industry are making significant investments in advanced manufacturing facilities and forming strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. Additionally, major players are actively acquiring smaller companies to expand their footprint and deepen market penetration across various regions.

The industry is characterized by intense competition, with numerous firms targeting specific customer segments. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in strategic partnerships throughout the value chain, particularly in pre-insulated pipe installation and related innovations.

Manufacturers are focusing on forming collaborative relationships with end-users and regional distributors to better address customer needs. While brand consciousness and aggressive marketing present challenges for new entrants, companies are leveraging these developments to secure a competitive edge in the market.

Key Players in the Pre-insulated Pipe Market

Georg Fischer AG

Uponor Corporation

Watts Water Technologies

LOGSTOR A/S

Brugg Group Ag

Polypipe Group PLC

Vital Energi Utilities Limited

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Elips - Empower Logstor

KE KELIT

Industry Developments

In September 2023, LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, based in Denmark, launched the LOGSTOR Pertflextra, an advanced flexible pipe system that delivers a range of customer benefits while surpassing industry standards in multiple aspects.

In the same year, Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for equipment insulation and a prominent provider of engineered foams, headquartered in Luxembourg, completed the acquisition of A.D. Izolir, a distinguished manufacturer of pre-insulated pipes.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Material Type:

metal

alloys

polymers



By Pipe Configuration:

Single pipes

twin pipes

By Installation:

below ground

above ground

By End-use:

district heating and cooling

oil and gas

chemical

pharmaceutical

others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

the Middle East

Africa

En 2023, el mercado mundial de tuberías preaisladas se valoró en 6.100 millones de dólares. De cara al futuro, se prevé que el mercado se expanda a una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5,7% durante el período de pronóstico, con un aumento de 6.400 millones de dólares en 2024 a 11.200 millones de dólares en 2034. Se prevé un crecimiento interanual del 6,3% en 2024.

El sólido crecimiento del mercado está impulsado por el apoyo regulatorio a la eficiencia energética y la creciente aplicación de tuberías preaisladas en varias industrias. Estas tuberías se utilizan cada vez más en sistemas de calefacción y refrigeración de distrito, transporte de petróleo y gas y procesos industriales donde la consistencia de la temperatura es crucial.

El cambio global hacia soluciones energéticas sostenibles ha acelerado la adopción de sistemas de calefacción y refrigeración de distrito, donde las tuberías preaisladas desempeñan un papel fundamental. Los incentivos gubernamentales que promueven tecnologías de eficiencia energética, incluida la calefacción de distrito, están impulsando aún más el crecimiento del mercado. Además, la expansión de la infraestructura de energía renovable presenta oportunidades significativas para los fabricantes de este sector.

A continuación se mencionan algunos de los factores que estimulan el crecimiento de la industria:

• Iniciativas en aumento y regulaciones estrictas para reducir la huella de carbono y construir estructuras energéticamente eficientes

• Mayor inversión en actividades de investigación y desarrollo para desarrollar tuberías preaisladas de calidad superior

• Demanda creciente de productos de alta calidad de las industrias de uso final en las naciones en desarrollo

• Innovaciones tecnológicas en aumento en términos de digitalización, conectividad e integración de IoT en el mercado de tuberías preaisladas

El mercado de tuberías preaisladas ha experimentado un crecimiento significativo en los últimos años. Se proyecta que este crecimiento continúe en el futuro cercano debido al uso creciente de tuberías preaisladas en múltiples industrias de uso final. Se proyecta que el crecimiento se mantenga estable debido al aumento de la demanda anual de sistemas de energía de distrito modernos.

Las tuberías preaisladas son ideales para su aplicación en áreas de aplicación donde la reducción de la pérdida de calor es esencial para las aplicaciones de uso final. Las tuberías preaisladas se utilizan en diversas aplicaciones, incluidas la calefacción y refrigeración de distrito, el petróleo y el gas, los productos químicos y otros sectores de uso final. Las tuberías preaisladas son multicapas, que comprenden tres capas, a saber, tuberías portadoras, capas de aislamiento y revestimiento/cubierta exterior.

Conclusiones clave del informe

• Perspectivas de crecimiento del mercado: se proyecta que el sector de tuberías preaisladas experimente una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5,7 % hasta 2034, lo que indica un fuerte potencial de crecimiento futuro.

• Rendimiento histórico del mercado: de 2019 a 2023, el mercado fue testigo de una CAGR del 3,1 %, mostrando un crecimiento constante durante este período.

• Tamaño futuro del mercado: para 2034, se anticipa que el mercado de tuberías preaisladas alcance una valoración de USD 11 200 millones, lo que refleja una expansión significativa en el sector.

• Tamaño de mercado proyectado para 2024: se espera que el mercado alcance los USD 6400 millones para 2024, lo que marca un aumento considerable con respecto a los años anteriores.

• Fabricantes líderes: Los actores clave en la industria de tuberías preaisladas incluyen a Georg Fischer AG, Uponor Corporation y Watts Water Technologies, quienes son reconocidos como fabricantes líderes en este sector.

¿Cuál es el potencial comercial de las tuberías preaisladas?

Las tuberías preaisladas se utilizan principalmente en aplicaciones de calefacción y refrigeración urbanas. Las tuberías preaisladas se utilizan en industrias como la del petróleo y el gas, la química y otras.

Los fabricantes ofrecen sistemas de tuberías preaisladas para satisfacer las necesidades de aplicaciones específicas de la industria de uso final. Una amplia gama de variantes de productos resistentes a las fugas y la corrosión ofrece un potencial mejorado en aplicaciones específicas.

Los precios competitivos, una mejor satisfacción del usuario final y el uso de materiales avanzados para la contención de las tuberías preaisladas han surgido de las inversiones en actividades de investigación y desarrollo. Los fabricantes también se centran en mejorar las instalaciones para minimizar el riesgo de fugas y daños al medio ambiente.

El establecimiento de instalaciones de ventas y servicio en economías emergentes, junto con el establecimiento de contratos con canales de venta en línea, ha allanado el camino para la expansión de los canales de distribución.

¿Qué material representa la mayor demanda en la producción de tuberías preaisladas?

La demanda de materias primas para tuberías preaisladas utilizadas en la producción de tuberías preaisladas varía según la industria de uso final. Por ejemplo, el sector del petróleo y el gas genera una gran demanda de tuberías de metales y aleaciones. Se espera que las tuberías preaisladas de metal ocupen una parte importante del mercado mundial de tuberías preaisladas. Se espera que la demanda de tuberías preaisladas de metal aumente considerablemente en el período de pronóstico. Las tuberías preaisladas de metal, como las tuberías de cobre preaisladas, se utilizan para proteger las tuberías de amenazas ambientales externas, ofreciendo mayores precauciones de seguridad y técnicas avanzadas de mitigación de la corrosión. Estas propiedades únicas están ganando un impulso considerable con los principales actores del mercado de tuberías preaisladas que innovan constantemente el diseño de tuberías preaisladas y desarrollan y lanzan nuevos productos.

Panorama competitivo

Las empresas líderes de la industria están realizando inversiones significativas en instalaciones de fabricación avanzadas y formando asociaciones estratégicas para mejorar su presencia en el mercado. Además, los principales actores están adquiriendo activamente empresas más pequeñas para expandir su presencia y profundizar la penetración en el mercado en varias regiones.

La industria se caracteriza por una intensa competencia, con numerosas empresas que apuntan a segmentos de clientes específicos. En los últimos años, ha habido un aumento notable en las asociaciones estratégicas a lo largo de la cadena de valor, particularmente en la instalación de tuberías preaisladas e innovaciones relacionadas.

Los fabricantes se están centrando en formar relaciones de colaboración con los usuarios finales y los distribuidores regionales para abordar mejor las necesidades de los clientes. Si bien el conocimiento de la marca y el marketing agresivo presentan desafíos para los nuevos participantes, las empresas están aprovechando estos avances para asegurar una ventaja competitiva en el mercado. Actores clave en el mercado de tuberías preaisladas

• Georg Fischer AG

• Uponor Corporation

• Watts Water Technologies

• LOGSTOR A/S

• Brugg Group Ag

• Polypipe Group PLC

• Vital Energi Utilities Limited

• Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

• Elips - Empower Logstor

• KE KELIT

Evolución de la industria

En septiembre de 2023, LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, con sede en Dinamarca, lanzó LOGSTOR Pertflextra, un sistema avanzado de tuberías flexibles que ofrece una variedad de beneficios para el cliente y, al mismo tiempo, supera los estándares de la industria en múltiples aspectos.

Ese mismo año, Armacell, líder mundial en espuma flexible para aislamiento de equipos y un destacado proveedor de espumas de ingeniería, con sede en Luxemburgo, completó la adquisición de A.D. Izolir, un distinguido fabricante de tuberías preaisladas.

Segmentos clave del informe de mercado

Por tipo de material:

En términos de tipos de materiales, la industria se divide en:

• metal

• aleaciones

• polímeros

Por configuración de tuberías:

Según las configuraciones de tuberías, la industria se divide en:

• Tuberías simples

• Tuberías gemelas

Por instalación:

Según las instalaciones, la industria se clasifica como:

• subterránea

• sobre el suelo

Por uso final:

Por uso final, la industria se divide en:

• calefacción y refrigeración urbanas

• petróleo y gas

• química

• farmacéutica

• otros

Por región:

• América del Norte

• América Latina

• Europa Occidental

• Europa del Este

• Asia Oriental

• Asia del Sur

• Oriente Medio

• África

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

