Made 4 U Shades Modernizes Customer Experience with New Website
Made 4 U Shades partners with WTMP to unveil new website, offering expert insights and resources for homeowners seeking custom window treatments.
Our new website showcases our dedication to service excellence, thanks to WTMP. This upgrade enhances satisfaction, allowing customers to easily browse on any device & find perfect window treatments.”MURPHY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made 4 U Shades, a prominent window treatment provider in Murphy, NC, has launched a new website developed in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros. The updated site aims to improve the online experience for customers seeking ideal window treatments.
— Kyle McKellar, owner of Made 4 U Shades
The redesigned website boasts an intuitive interface, simplifying product browsing across Made 4 U Shades' diverse offerings, including blinds, shades, and shutters. It also acts as a central resource, providing useful information about custom window treatments. It covers the advantages of tailored solutions, current trends in shade and blind design, and practical advice for Murphy homeowners. The site includes expert insights from Made 4 U Shades' skilled design team, helping visitors make well-informed choices for their home window treatments.
Made 4 U Shades also offers in-home consultations, providing customers with personalized recommendations from expert designers by bringing the showroom directly to their doorstep.
The online platform will serve as a virtual storefront, attracting new clientele and effectively displaying the company's diverse product range and services. In an era where consumers predominantly rely on online resources, this digital initiative is crucial for Made 4 U Shades' continued growth and market presence.
"Our goal at Window Treatment Marketing Pros is to help small businesses like Made 4 U Shades succeed in the digital world. This new website isn't just about looking good online – it's about connecting with customers, showcasing products, and growing the business. We're excited to see how this digital upgrade will boost Made 4 U Shades’ visibility and customer engagement in the Murphy area."
Window Treatment Marketing Pros provides Made 4 U Shades with comprehensive digital marketing services. These include search engine optimization (SEO) to improve organic search visibility, as well as targeted pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns through Google Ads. These strategic initiatives are designed to enhance House of Shades' online presence, generate high-quality leads, and ultimately drive revenue growth for the company. By leveraging these digital marketing tools, Made 4 U Shades aims to establish a stronger market position and reach a broader customer base in the competitive window treatment industry.
By upgrading its online presence and offering accessible consultations, Made 4 U Shades strives to enhance customer service and maintain a competitive edge in the window treatment industry.
Customers can explore the new website at www.made4ushades.com and book virtual design consultations. For additional information, contact Made 4 U Shades at (828) 835-4957.
Kyle McKellar
Made 4 U Shades
+1 828-835-4957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.