Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Projected to Reach $239.71 Billion by 2032 | AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP, DEUTSCHE POST AG

Europe cold chain logistics market

By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector fuel the Europe cold chain logistics market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟑𝟗.𝟕𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the Europe cold chain logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent.

The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐊𝐔𝐄𝐇𝐍𝐄 + 𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, .𝐍𝐎𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐌 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆, 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐌𝐒𝐂 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, .𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐒, 𝐃𝐒𝐕 (𝐃𝐒𝐕 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐀), 𝐊𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐄𝐑, 𝐃𝐄𝐔𝐓𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐆 (𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏), 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

In addition, as time and temperature are crucial factors in post-harvest management, the food cold chain is an important component of any supply chain for perishable foods. Many agricultural products, for instance, degrade at the same pace in an hour at a high temperature of 25°C as they do in a week at a low temperature of 1°C. This creates demand for cold chain logistics to improve food shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market.

Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

The Europe cold chain logistics market size is analyzed across mode of transportation, end use industry, temperature type, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

