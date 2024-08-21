Iconic Luxury Hotel in Valletta, Malta, Joins Historic Hotels Worldwide®

The entrance to the historic Phoenicia Malta, just steps from the entrance to the UNESCO World Heritage city, Valletta

The Phoenicia Malta – the island’s oldest and most prestigious five-star hotel – has been inducted into the global network of historic properties.

We commend The Phoenicia Malta and its leadership team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travellers to experience it.” — Lawrence HorwitzHistoric Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide

VALLETTA, MALTA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Mediterranean five-star property The Phoenicia Malta has been inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide, an official programme that celebrates the finest historic hotels around the world.As a member, The Phoenicia Malta joins an elite group of historic properties and treasures globally, each selected as members according to specific criteria. To qualify, the hotel or resort must be at least 75 years old; serve as a significant historic location; be within walking distance of a historic district, significant landmark, city centre or place of a historic event; be locally recognised by a heritage buildings organisation or located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and showcase memorabilia, artwork, photography and other examples of its historic significance.Opened in 1947 and set at the gateway to Valletta – Malta’s capital city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site – The Phoenicia Malta more than fits these criteria. Within this five-star property, guests can retreat into The Phoenicia Spa & Wellness, carefully designed to respect and celebrate Valletta’s original architectural features that are preserved throughout the space. Even the on-site summer dining destination Bastion Pool Bar & Restaurant boasts an infinity pool with a view, set against a backdrop of one of the capital’s historic Bastion walls. Others, as imposing and beautiful as the day the Knights of St John constructed them more than 450 years ago, are visible from The Phoenicia Malta’s extraordinary seven acres of landscaped gardens, which have uninterrupted views across Marsamxett Harbour. Meanwhile, the original collection of famed Maltese artist Edward Caruana Dingli enjoys pride of place.“Historic Hotels Worldwideis honoured to induct The Phoenicia Malta, the island’s first five-star hotel built in the 1930s and opened in 1947,” says Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We commend The Phoenicia Malta and its leadership team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travellers to experience this unique historic destination. Within a few hundred steps, visitors can explore ancient temples, marvel at Baroque architecture and stroll through the narrow streets of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”While joining Historic Hotels Worldwideunderscores The Phoenicia Malta’s dedication to preserving its unique heritage, it also aligns the five-star hotel – already a favourite with a veritable who’s who of famous guests through the decades, from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Arnold Schwarzenegger – with a prestigious global network committed to celebrating and promoting heritage tourism.As the official programme of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (in the United States of America), Historic Hotels Worldwideis a growing collection of more than 340 historic hotels across 49 countries, comprising the world’s finest hospitality brands and independently owned and operated properties. Launched in 2012, HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com is a companion global travel website, which allows travellers to search and book historic hotels with legendary significance.“This is a very proud moment for all of us at The Phoenicia Malta,” says the hotel’s General Manager, Robyn Pratt. “Earning top-level recognition from Historic Hotels Worldwide not only celebrates our hotel’s rich heritage, unique location and storied past, but also inspires us to strive for a future of continued excellence – something we are committed to doing daily.”To book your escape at The Phoenicia Malta, contact reservations@phoeniciamalta.com or visit www.phoeniciamalta.com . Further information about Historic Hotels Worldwideis available at www.HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com

