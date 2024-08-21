Author Carroll J. Miles Unveils Her Latest Gripping Novel, "DEMONS ARE FOREVER"

CYPRESS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Carroll J. Miles is thrilled to announce the release of her second novel, " DEMONS ARE FOREVER ," now available on Amazon. Following the success of her debut book " THE SECOND CHAMBER ," co-written with Qusai Ayman, she goes solo to captivate readers with a spine-chilling tale that blends real-life events with a gripping narrative."DEMONS ARE FOREVER": A Novel Based on Real EventsIn "DEMONS ARE FOREVER," Miles intricately weaves chilling accounts of demonic encounters shared by a close friend into a heart-stopping narrative. The story follows a young girl as she faces terrifying encounters with a demonic entity that has haunted her family for generations. The demon, emerging from a curse placed on her grandparents during their missionary work in Africa, relentlessly torments her father before shifting its sinister focus to her. As the young girl and her family confront this malevolent force, readers are taken on a harrowing journey of fear, faith, and resilience.A Peek into the StoryChapter 1, "The Arrival," sets the stage with a vivid depiction of Evelyn Chandler eagerly awaiting her husband's return, only to encounter unsettling supernatural occurrences. As the family gathers to welcome a new member, the ominous presence of the demonic entity begins to reveal itself.In Chapter 2, "The Return," the tension escalates when Clarice, the young mother, experiences a nightmarish vision of a dark figure hovering over her baby's crib. This marks the beginning of a series of terrifying encounters that push the family to the brink, challenging their faith and unity.About the AuthorCarroll J. Miles, a master of blending historical fiction with supernatural elements, has once again delivered a compelling narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. Her debut novel, "THE SECOND CHAMBER," introduced audiences to her unique storytelling ability, combining time travel and ancient history. With "DEMONS ARE FOREVER," Miles explores the boundaries between reality and the supernatural, drawing from real-life events to craft a story that is as thrilling as it is terrifying. Also, Qusai Ayman Naser is working on an Arabic translation of “THE SECOND CHAMBER.”Praise for Carroll J. MilesEarly readers have praised Miles for her captivating writing style and ability to create an atmosphere of suspense and dread. Her detailed character development and intricate plot twists ensure that "DEMONS ARE FOREVER" is a must-read for fans of horror and supernatural fiction.Availability"DEMONS ARE FOREVER" is available for purchase on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. For more information about Carroll J. Miles and her works, please visit authorcarrolljmiles.com.Contact InformationFor interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact: Carroll J. Miles Website: https://authorcarrolljmiles.com/ Carroll J. Miles is an author known for her ability to blend historical elements with supernatural fiction. Her debut novel, "THE SECOND CHAMBER," has garnered acclaim for its innovative storyline and rich historical detail. Miles continues to engage readers with her latest release, "DEMONS ARE FOREVER," based on real events that bring a unique authenticity to her storytelling.Press Contact:Email: spanishtrailwitch1@gmail.comEmail: q.naser1990@gmail.comFollow Carroll J. Miles:Facebook: facebook.com/carrolljmiles

