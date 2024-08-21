Funding/Technical Assistance Subgroup Meeting for Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting
MAINE, August 28 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: August 28, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Zoom
Meeting description/purpose:
Funding/Technical Assistance subgroup meeting.
Hosts: Jo D. Saffeir and Mariam Taleb
Ethan Robertson
Bill Eldridge
Heath Miller
FSA representative TBD
Maine Farmland Trust representative TBD
Other invitees TBD
Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:
Name: Mariam Taleb
Phone:
