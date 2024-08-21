Funding/Technical Assistance Subgroup Meeting for Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting

MAINE, August 28 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Back to full Meeting Calendar Date: August 28, 2024 Start Time: 10:00 AM Location: Zoom Meeting description/purpose: Funding/Technical Assistance subgroup meeting. Hosts: Jo D. Saffeir and Mariam Taleb

Ethan Robertson

Bill Eldridge

Heath Miller

FSA representative TBD

Maine Farmland Trust representative TBD

Other invitees TBD

Join on Zoom Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software. For further information, contact: Name: Mariam Taleb Phone:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.