Software Defined Networking Market 2020-2027 : Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities, Growth And Business Strategies

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global software defined networking market size was valued at $9,995 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $72,630 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.20% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of start-ups and upsurge in implementation of new & advanced technologies such as virtualization services and mobility solutions among working system of businesses in this region. Moreover, expansion of cloud-ready industries in the Asian countries and increase in awareness about the benefits of software-defined networking, which include scalability, service quality, visibility, and cost-effective security are positively impacting the growth of the software defined networking market in Asia-Pacific.

The growth of the software defined networking market is driven by number of factors such as increase in adoption of cloud computing and increase in investments in software-defined networking/network function virtualization to reduce capital expenditure and operating expenses. Moreover, increasing need for mobility services in enterprises due to extensive adoption of mobile devices as well as cloud services further drives software defined networking market growth. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on usage of the internet and leading to the increase in bandwidth usage. This situation is encouraging all the IT infrastructure providers across the globe to switch toward software-defined network, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and hybrid software-defined network (HSDN).

However, legacy network equipment issues as well as the security risks due to centralized nature of data plane may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, rise in implementation of IoT applications and intelligent edge, and its convergence with software defined networking is further provides numerous opportunities for the market to grow.

Post COVID-19, the size of the global software defined networking market is estimated to grow from $12,735.33 million in 2020 and projected to reach $72,630.00 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.2%. Post COVID-19 outbreak, the market is expected to witness significant growth as the software defined networking technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of mobile traffic. Most of the networks are observing about 30–45% growth over a year in a global internet traffic. Furthermore, increase in need has been witnessed to ensure the internet infrastructures are having enough ability and capacity to deliver services with high performance during the increased traffic demand. Moreover, network solution providers are launching or upgrading advanced software defined networking solutions to meet growing networking demands due to the pandemic. For instance, in September 2020, Infinity Labs, a provider of technology and network solutions, launched Infinxt Secure SD-WAN, the next-generation SD-WAN solution along with an inbuilt next-generation firewall by Palo Alto Networks.

Some of the key software defined networking industry players profiled in the report include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., and NEC Corporation. This study includes market trends, software defined networking market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

