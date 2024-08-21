SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 21, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates with Sonic Testnet

OKX Wallet is now integrated with the testnet version of Sonic, the first Solana Layer 2 solution that enables sovereign game economies that roll-up to Solana. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now access and start utilizing Sonic's robust testnet capabilities.

Key Features of the Integration:

Enhanced Access: Users can connect to the Sonic testnet seamlessly through OKX Wallet, facilitating easy deployment and testing of smart contracts

Bonus Incentives: Users connecting with OKX Wallet will receive bonus Sonic Rings, adding value to their experience on Sonic Testnet

Streamlined Process: Claiming testnet tokens is simplified through OKX Wallet, enabling users to participate actively in the testnet environment

In the coming weeks, OKX Wallet and Sonic will collaborate to launch a campaign that allows users to increase the number of Sonic Rings they can receive. More details will be announced via OKX Wallet on X.

Sonic is the newest Solana VM, built for gamers using HyperGrid; this allows for enhanced gaming experiences and interaction within the Solana ecosystem.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



