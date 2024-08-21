Data Center Robotics Market Boom: Globally Projected to Reach $56 Billion by 2031

Data Center Robotics Market Value

A lack of technical proficiency and increased security privacy concerns about data center robotics is expected to impede data center robotics market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global data center robotics industry generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The advancement of smart data centers through robotic process automation and an increase in the adoption of data center services boost the growth of the global data center robotics market. However, increased security concerns of data center robotics and a lack of technical proficiency and awareness hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the adoption of robotics, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by various end users presents new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Robotics is now integrated into data center management, paving the way for fully automated, robot-driven data centers. As access to nearly limitless computing resources grows, enterprises and consumers can achieve tasks that were unimaginable just a few years ago. Robotics and cloud technologies are powering trends in social, mobility, and analytics. Additionally, enterprises are increasingly looking to implement robotic process automation (RPA) in their data centers to gain the advantages of agility, scalability, and self-service.

The growth of the global data center robotics market is driven by the advancement of smart data centers through RPA and the rising demand for data center services. The increasing use of robotics across various industries further boosts market growth. However, the market faces challenges such as a lack of technical expertise, limited awareness, and growing concerns over data security and privacy. Despite these obstacles, the increasing adoption of AI, machine learning (ML), and IoT technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the data center robotics market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

1. The data center robotics market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and big data in data centers which helped organizations to improve various aspects such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving for detecting and predicting risks.

2. The presence of data centers is helping in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic benefits include new avenues for automating various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies.

3. Moreover, data centers help scale business resources as necessary, saving infrastructure and operational costs.

Market Segmentation:

Based on components, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it provides secure and high-performance computing. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces time and costs associated with optimizing systems.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as more number of large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in adoption of cloud computing by SMEs in the past few years.

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing half of the global data center robotics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The demand for data center robotics is growing in North America owing to a surge in the demand for RPA, IoT technology, and faster network accessibility. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period¸ owing to a rise in the adoption of data center robotic solutions in the region for various benefits such as ease of implementation, centralization of customer support, and increase in customer services such as order management and network inventory management.

Leading Market Players

ABB Ltd.

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ConnectWise LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Siemens

Rockwell automation inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global data center robotics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

