4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 4G infrastructure equipment market has shown significant growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market size is projected to increase from $62.37 billion in 2023 to $66.83 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased mobile data usage, the proliferation of the internet, the smartphone revolution, consumer demand for speed, and the overall expansion of the telecom industry.

The market is anticipated to further expand to $88.09 billion by 2028, driven by the ongoing transition to 5G, rising data demands, network upgrades, IoT integration, enhanced coverage, and connectivity.

Explosive Growth in Network Traffic Propels the 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Forward

A significant driver of the 4G infrastructure equipment market is the explosive growth in network traffic. As the number of internet users continues to rise, with nearly 57% of the global population now online, and with the increase in smartphones and mobile devices (4.68 billion users), network traffic has surged. The global number of internet users is expected to reach 4.8 billion by 2022, further driving network traffic. According to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, mobile network data traffic grew by 36% between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023. The rise of new social media platforms and applications like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is expected to continue driving network traffic, necessitating the expansion of 4G infrastructure equipment.

Major Companies in the 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market

Several key players dominate the 4G infrastructure equipment market, including Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Nortel Networks Corporation, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, among others. These companies are continuously innovating to maintain a competitive edge, with a focus on enhancing connectivity solutions and integrating advanced technologies.

Segments:

Type: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Other Types

Product: Time Division (TD) LTE, Frequency-Division Duplexing LTE, LTE A

Application: Logistics, E-Commerce, Virtual Presence, Crisis Management, Telemedicine, Geo Processing, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific Leads the 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 4G infrastructure equipment market in 2023, with Western Europe following as the second-largest region. The rapid expansion of the telecom sector, combined with increasing investments in network infrastructure across these regions, has fueled market growth. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

