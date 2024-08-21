Virtual Private Network Market Size, Share, Growth, Overview, Price, Outlook, Report And Forecast

Virtual Private Network

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market was valued at $25.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $75.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid increase in number of mobile & wireless devices, rise in number of malicious attacks, and extensive presence of large VPN vendors in this region. Further, rapidly growing adoption of work from home trend in this region also contributes to the accelerating demand for VPN solution in the Asia-Pacific region, which further boosts the virtual private network market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5877

VPN is an encrypted connection over the internet from a device to a network. It ensures that sensitive data is securely transmitted. It averts unauthorized individuals from spying on the traffic and enables the user to conduct work safely & remotely. VPN technology is widely used in corporate environments.

Increase in advanced and complex cyber threats, rise in data security concerns, and surge in usage of mobile & wireless devices within organizations are the major factors that drive the growth of the virtual private network market. In addition, rise in need for remote accessibility also boosts the growth of the virtual private network industry. However, lack of expertise in virtualization is anticipated to hamper the VPN market growth. On the contrary, augmented adoption of private clouds is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5877

As per region, the global virtual private network market was dominated by North America in 2019. The major presence of leading market vendors developing virtual private network solution and early adoption of advanced networking security technology in North America are the major drivers for the virtual private network market growth. In addition, the need to protect business critical information from data breaches and malicious attacks while working remotely further propels the market growth in this region.

The global virtual private network market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Avast Software S.R.O., Checkpoint Software Inc, Cisco System Inc, Golden Frog GmbH, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NetMotion Software Inc, NordVPN, and Radio IP Software Inc.

Trending Reports:

In-Memory Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3893

Malware Analysis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05963

OTA Transmission Platform Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05954

Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6201

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.