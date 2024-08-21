Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market - Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Expected to Reach $1,109 Million by 2025

Growing demand for efficient power electronics in EVs, telecom, and renewable energy drives the SiC power semiconductor market, despite the high cost of silicon wafers used in SiC device manufacturing” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, titled, Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market was valued at $302 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,109 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, the Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe and North America. China dominated the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market in 2017, while the UK is expected to lead at a significant growth rate in Europe during the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2025.

The major advantages of silicon carbide power semiconductors over traditional silicon semiconductors are their wider bandgap, higher breakdown electric field, thermal conductivity, and saturated electron drift velocity. These properties enable SiC devices to operate at higher temperatures, withstand very high voltages, minimize energy loss, and operate at high frequencies (RF and microwave). Moreover, the high switching frequency of SiC power devices allows the size of the power electronics system to be comparatively smaller than power modules designed with silicon devices.

Increasing demand for efficient power electronics across various industry verticals, such as automotive, industrial, IT & telecom, electronics, and aerospace & defense, drives the growth of silicon carbide power semiconductors. Moreover, there is a growing demand for efficient power electronics systems in renewable energy systems such as solar and wind energy power plants. The installation of renewable energy systems has been increasing, owing to the increased government support and initiatives. This drives the market for silicon carbide power semiconductors. In addition, with the increasing government support for the penetration of electric vehicles, there is growing demand for SiC power devices in automotive electronics, fueling the silicon carbide power semiconductors market. The establishment of 5G infrastructure during the forecast period is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of silicon carbide power semiconductors.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐞 (𝐒𝐢𝐂) 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- The power product segment generated the highest revenue in terms of power modules for the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market in 2017.

- In 2017, the IT & telecom segment was the highest revenue contributor in the industry vertical category.

- The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- In 2017, the Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the silicon carbide power semiconductors market are 𝑰𝒏𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑨𝑮, 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒊 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄, 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, 𝑻𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓, 𝑺𝑻𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔, 𝑵𝑿𝑷 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔, 𝑻𝒐𝒌𝒚𝒐 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑹𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒂𝒔 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑴, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒓𝒆𝒆, 𝑰𝒏𝒄.

