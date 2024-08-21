Solordi Unveils Groundbreaking Unreal Engine 5 Game on Solana Blockchain

Set on the planet Solordia, "The Saga Begins" is a thrilling battle between the native Solordians and invading aliens.

Chicago, IL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solordi is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Unreal Engine 5 game on the Solana blockchain, marking a significant milestone in the gaming and crypto industries. This revolutionary development, accessible via their website https://solordia.gg , exemplifies the high quality and innovation of Solordi's development team, which has also created a Software Development Kit (SDK) for Solana Labs to enable other gaming franchises to integrate seamlessly on Solana.

See the full trailer on Solordi’s Official YouTube: SOLORDIA - The Saga Begins Available For Download on PC



Solordi, known for its vibrant and dedicated community, has transitioned from a meme coin to a GameFi token, ushering in a new era of investor-based meme coins with actual utility. The token, $SOLO, operates on the Solana blockchain and aims to bring together the gaming and crypto communities in a world-first initiative.

The Future of Gaming:

Set on the planet Solordia, "The Saga Begins" is a thrilling battle between the native Solordians and invading aliens. The aliens, whose population has outgrown their meta-galactic space, have discovered Solordia, a land rich in a unique resource essential for their survival. However, the Solordians, equipped with advanced weapons, are determined to protect their homeland. Due to Solordia's environmental conditions, the aliens cannot use their superpowers, making the battle one of pure strategy and firepower.

Innovative Tokenomics:

The game introduces innovative "Kill to Earn" and "Kill to Burn" tokenomics, designed to support sustainable growth. Players earn $SOLO tokens by engaging in battles, and a portion of tokens are burned, creating a deflationary model that increases the token's value over time. This mechanism not only incentivizes gameplay but also ensures a sustainable economic model within the game.

High-Quality Development Team:

The game's development is led by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in game development and blockchain technology. This expertise has enabled Solordi to create a game that not only offers an immersive gaming experience but also integrates seamlessly with the Solana blockchain.

Partnerships:

Solordi has partnered with Movement.market , Twitch and Kick gaming streamers, Forbidden Gaming, to enhance the game's reach and engagement. These partnerships aim to bring new players into the Solordia universe, offering them a unique blend of gaming and crypto investment opportunities.

A Future Unveiled: The Solana blockchain has proven to be one of the most efficient, secure, scaleable, and most inexpensive blockchain for the upcoming bull cycle. For Solrodi, the sights set on dominating the gaming landscape akin to Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games, Solordi envisions a future where its platform transcends PC and console boundaries to become a staple on the Solana Saga Mobile phone utilizing and contributing to a SDK (Software Development Kit) that will be used by future game developers on the Solana Blockchain.

Backed by Solana Community:

Solordi's dedicated community plays a crucial role in the project's success. The community's enthusiasm and support drive continuous improvements and updates to the game, ensuring that it remains engaging and relevant. Additionally, the game is designed to be accessible to both seasoned gamers and crypto enthusiasts, creating a bridge between these two dynamic communities.

"We are thrilled to launch the first Unreal Engine 5 game on the Solana blockchain," said Chief Solo, Community Lead of Solordi. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a game that offers an unparalleled experience and leverages the power of blockchain technology. We believe this is a significant step forward in the integration of gaming and crypto."

To Learn More. Visit Solordi.com , immerse yourself in our Telegram and Discord communities, and seize the opportunity to invest in Solordi ($SOLO), charting a course towards a revolutionary Solana blockchain gaming and investment future.

About Solordi: With a mission to revolutionize the gaming and cryptocurrency landscapes, Solordi melds AR NFTs with its native digital currency, $SOLO, to forge an unparalleled interactive experience. Driven by innovation and a commitment to community, Solordi is on a trajectory to redefine the boundaries of blockchain engagement.

